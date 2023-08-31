Retro Revvers: ZETHS ZFR 525 R Avenger is a Blast from the Past

For those of you not filled in on Japanese-UK bike imports, the whole situ is getting obscenely pricey; back in April of last year, we found that Japanese 80s/90s Moto Exotica was harder to get a hold of, rendering the machines twice as expensive as usual.

With the skyrocketing value of retro revvers sitting center stage, we turn to a motorcycle brand keen on paying respect to that same neon decade; sure, these machines might not be available yet in the UK (or America, or anywhere but China), but the gander is more than enough…for now.

Meet the ZFR 525 R Avenger, a bike that looks like it rolled straight out of an MTV commercial.

A view of the Chinese-built Zeths ZFR 525 R Avenger. Media sourced from ZETHS.

Coverage from Motorrad tells us that the bubbly model belongs to Chinese brand ZETHS, circa 2016. This retro baby comes with rounded fairings, a single-sided swingarm, and 494cc of displacement (around 48-53hp), all accessible from a measured 50Nm of yank.

As for specs, we’re told that the Avenger’s top speed is ranked at 112 miles (190 km/h); considering the bike weighs in at 403lbs (unspecified whether dry or wet), the translated price estimation of $5500-$7000 USD (from Chinese yuan) seems reasonable, if a tad high.

Other features of the ZETHS ZFR 525 R Avenger include the following:

aluminum chassis

USD telescopic fork

aluminum single-arm swingarm

cast aluminum wheel

Double-disc brakes with radially-mounted, 4-piston calipers (single-disc brakes at the rear)

Dual-channel ABS

Traction Control (Potential)

Large dash screen

