Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··1 min read

Retro Revvers: ZETHS ZFR 525 R Avenger is a Blast from the Past

A view of the Chinese-built Zeths ZFR 525 R Avenger. Media sourced from ZETHS.
For those of you not filled in on Japanese-UK bike imports, the whole situ is getting obscenely pricey; back in April of last year, we found that Japanese 80s/90s Moto Exotica was harder to get a hold of, rendering the machines twice as expensive as usual

With the skyrocketing value of retro revvers sitting center stage, we turn to a motorcycle brand keen on paying respect to that same neon decade; sure, these machines might not be available yet in the UK (or America, or anywhere but China), but the gander is more than enough…for now.

Meet the ZFR 525 R Avenger,  a bike that looks like it rolled straight out of an MTV commercial. 

A view of the Chinese-built Zeths ZFR 525 R Avenger. Media sourced from ZETHS.
Coverage from Motorrad tells us that the bubbly model belongs to Chinese brand ZETHS, circa 2016. This retro baby comes with rounded fairings, a single-sided swingarm, and 494cc of displacement (around 48-53hp), all accessible from a measured 50Nm of yank. 

As for specs, we’re told that the Avenger’s top speed is ranked at 112 miles (190 km/h); considering the bike weighs in at 403lbs (unspecified whether dry or wet), the translated price estimation of $5500-$7000 USD (from Chinese yuan) seems reasonable, if a tad high. 

Other features of the ZETHS ZFR 525 R Avenger include the following: 

  • aluminum chassis
  • USD telescopic fork
  • aluminum single-arm swingarm
  • cast aluminum wheel
  • Double-disc brakes with radially-mounted, 4-piston calipers (single-disc brakes at the rear)
  • Dual-channel ABS
  • Traction Control (Potential)
  • Large dash screen

What do you think of the ZETHS ZFR 525 R Avenger?

*Media sourced from ZETHS*