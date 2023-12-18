Recall: Harley-Davidson’s 2023 Street Glide CVO is “Difficult to Control” past 100mph

|
Harley-Davidson’s 2023 Street Glide CVO is causing trouble at speeds surpassing 100mph.
The OEMDTC cites “ENGINE AND ENGINE COOLING, STRUCTURE” as the part at fault, with the recent recall paperwork adding that two field reports in late August logging “handling concerns.”
How Many of Harley-Davidson’s Street Glide CVO models have been affected by this recall?
We’re told the number of affected Street Glide CVO models breaks 1,464 units, or 100% of the Street Glides in Harley-Davidson’s MY2023 fleet – all of which, we’re told, were manufactured between July 10th and October 6th of this year.
Here’s a statement from the NHTSA’s recall on the reason for the recall:
– Harley-Davidson Part 573 Safety Recall Report 23V-836 (NHTSA)
What can I do about this recall?
We’re told by this recall that letters will be sent out to owners right around Christmas – between December 22nd and December 29th – while dealers will be notified the week prior, between December 14th and December 21st.
Recommended remedies include calling up your local dealer to have servicing arranged at no extra cost.
Can I call anybody about this recall?
If you find yourself affected by this recall and want further information from a connected party, feel free to contact either Harley-Davidson’s customer service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:
|Harley-Davidson Customer Service
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline
