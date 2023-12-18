Recall: Harley-Davidson’s 2023 Street Glide CVO is “Difficult to Control” past 100mph

Harley-Davidson is recalling their 2023 FLHXSE (Street Glide CVO), which could be hard to control at high speeds

Remedy will include calibrating ECM and adding a ballast and strap

Harley-Davidson Recall #: 0185

NHTSA’s Campaign #: 23V836000 (23V836)

Harley-Davidson’s 2023 Street Glide CVO is causing trouble at speeds surpassing 100mph.

The OEMDTC cites “ENGINE AND ENGINE COOLING, STRUCTURE” as the part at fault, with the recent recall paperwork adding that two field reports in late August logging “handling concerns.”

A view of Harley-Davidson’s 2023 Street Glide CVO motorcycle. All media provided by Harley-Davidson.

How Many of Harley-Davidson’s Street Glide CVO models have been affected by this recall?

We’re told the number of affected Street Glide CVO models breaks 1,464 units, or 100% of the Street Glides in Harley-Davidson’s MY2023 fleet – all of which, we’re told, were manufactured between July 10th and October 6th of this year.

Here’s a statement from the NHTSA’s recall on the reason for the recall:

Certain Model Year 2023 Street Glide CVO (FLHXSE) motorcycles built between 05/10/23 and 10/06/23 may respond more than expected to road and environmental inputs (examples: road irregularity, wind gust) when operated at speeds exceeding 100mph.” – Harley-Davidson Part 573 Safety Recall Report 23V-836 ( NHTSA )

What can I do about this recall?

We’re told by this recall that letters will be sent out to owners right around Christmas – between December 22nd and December 29th – while dealers will be notified the week prior, between December 14th and December 21st.

Recommended remedies include calling up your local dealer to have servicing arranged at no extra cost.

Can I call anybody about this recall?

If you find yourself affected by this recall and want further information from a connected party, feel free to contact either Harley-Davidson’s customer service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:

Harley-Davidson Customer Service Telephone: 1-800-258-2464

Recall #: 0185 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline Telephone: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)

Website: www.nhtsa.gov

Are you affected by Harley-Davidson’s recent recall of their MY2023 CVO Street Glides?