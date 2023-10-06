Pricing Revealed for Triumph Speed 400 / Scrambler 400 X

We finally have the pricing for Triumph’s new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X!

Recall, that Triumph revealed this middleweight scrambler/roadster duo back in late June with the notice that the machines would be hitting our dealerships by January 2024. Until this week, we knew the Speed 400 to be rated at around Rs. 2,33,000 in India; that’s roughly $2,800 USD, a far cry from what the bike’s price would be in America.

A view of Triumph’s Speed 400. Media provided by Triumph.

The Speed 400 was also going to be up against budget-friendly bikes like Royal Enfield’s wildly successful Hunter 350, priced at a starting rate of $3,999 USD; for the Scrambler 400 X, competitors included Royal Enfield’s iconic Himalayan, currently available for $5,449 USD – tough contenders, making the guessing game for the 400 siblings’ prices a tad more lively.

Now, the guessing games are over; Spurgeon Dunbar at RevZilla lists the following rates ‘n’ perks (MSRP) for Triumph’s beginner-friendly Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X:

Triumph Speed 400

$4,995 USD

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

$5,595 USD

A view of Triumph’s Scrambler 400 X. Media provided by Triumph.

2024 TRIUMPH SPEED 400 2024 TRIUMPH SCRAMBLER 400 X Engine 398cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder Transmission, final drive Six-speed, chain Claimed horsepower 39.5hp @ 8,000rpm Claimed torque 27.7ft-lbs @ 6,500rpm Frame Tubular steel, bolt-on subframe Front suspension 43 mm fork; 5.51 inches (140mm) of travel 43 mm fork; 5.91 inches (150mm) of travel Rear suspension Monoshock; 5.11 (130mm) of travel Monoshock; 5.91 inches (150mm) of travel Front brake Radial-mounted four-piston caliper, 300mm (11.8”) disc with ABS Radial-mounted four-piston caliper, 320mm (12.6”) disc with ABS Rear brake Floating caliper, 230mm (9.1”) disc with ABS Rake, trail 24.6 degrees, 4.01” (102mm) 23.2 degrees, 4.25” (108mm) Wheelbase 54.21” (1,377mm) 55.82” (1,418mm) Seat height 31.10” (790mm) unladen 32.87” (835mm) unladen Fuel capacity 3.43 gallons (13 liters) Tires Metzeler Sportec M9RR 110/70R17 front, 150/60R17 rear Metzeler Karoo Street 100/90R19 front, 140/80R17 rear Claimed weight 374.78lbs (17kg) wet 394.63lbs (179 kg) wet Warranty 24 months More info triumphmotorcycles.com

A view of Triumph’s Speed 400. Media provided by Triumph.

What do you like about Triumph’s Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X?