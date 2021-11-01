Ohio: Free Motorcycle Rider Training with $2.5 Million Raised in Funding

Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, has just announced that a cool $2.5 million is currently available to government agencies and nonprofit organizations looking to provide motorcycle rider training to the masses.

The report from einPresswire states that the effort has been installed in retaliation to motorcycle fatalities and injuries – both of which, by the way, have been on the rise according to a recent article from our archives.

“In addition to wearing the proper gear, comprehensive motorcycle rider training is crucial for new and experienced riders to safely navigate Ohio’s roadways,” enthuses Michele Piko, Motorcycle Ohio State Program Coordinator.

“This funding will ensure programs offer certified training to build and enhance riders’ skills.”

At wBW, we support ATGATT. If you’re new here, that means we encourage All The Gear, All The Time – so this is a program we really get behind.

einPresswire’s article goes on to mention that there’s a series of hoops to jump through if you’re looking to take advantage of this amazing offer, with several categories to choose from:

Basic Rider Skills

For beginners

For the returning rider

Basic Rider Skills – 2

An early-season refresher

Bond with a new motorcycle

Gain experience riding with a passenger

If you’re interested, you still have time – the deadline to apply is December 31st, though you must first meet “specific parameters and other necessary requirements to be eligible for an award.”

We’re still listing the official Motorcycle Ohio website here, though it appears their site is currently temporarily down, so make sure to send them an email via the following address: [email protected]

Let us know if you end up taking advantage of the programs, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.