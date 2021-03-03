Nolan Has A New Modular Helmet For Entry-Level Riding

Nolan’s New Entry-Level Modular Helmet

Modular helmets have come far. What started as an expensive lid with “new tech” being featured (and a high price tag to support this new style of lid) has now become a standard option when it comes to riders selecting their first motorcycle helmet. If you’re a new (or old) rider seeking a great modular helmet option with entry-level pricing, Nolan’s new N90-3 Modular helmet is here to stay.

Although Nolan is a smaller name when facing the industry’s titans – such as Shoei, Bell, and Arai – they still have cemented themselves as a strong contender, especially with this new helmet. The N90-3 is packed full of all of the options you would expect from a high-end modular helmet at a fraction of a price.

Beyond the fact that the entire chin bar of this helmet lifts up like a traditional modular, Nolan has ensured you won’t be thirsty for extra features. This helmet comes complete with a scratch and fog-resistant drop-down sun visor that is removable for ease-of-cleaning, a healthy amount of airflow thanks to Nolan’s “AirBooster technology” (quite the name for some simple vents), and it’s even ready to accept Nolan’s N-Com communication system along with their Emergency Stop Signal add-on.

On the safety side, this helmet is constructed with a polycarbonate shell, boasts an anti-fog and removable pin lock-ready visor, toothed and lockable chinstrap that keeps the helmet from making its way loose, and a double-action mechanism that prevents the modular section from unintendedly making its way to the open position.

This helmet comes into the entry-level market with a $299.95 price tag for solid colors, and if you’re looking for some fancy graphics expect to shell out an extra $50 for bonus swagger when matching your gear to your bike.