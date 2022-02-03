New TBR Frame Sliders and Tail Tidy For Yamaha’s R7

Now that the Yamaha R7 has had a bit of room on the market to breathe, companies are coming out with a list of mods that are compatible with the machine – and one of them, France-based Top Block Racing (TBR), is now offering the must-have basics.

RideApart tells us that TBR’s R7 frame sliders are, according to the report, “precision-machined and come with TBR’s Shock Absorber System (SAS).” The end of the slider is also fitted with a neat low-friction synthetic material, with the entire kit costing €238 ($272.13 USD).

The website reminds us that this part of the bike is exactly the same as Yamaha‘s bullet-proof MT-09, so if you have one of those kicking around, the kit IS interchangeable between the two.

For the caboose, TBR also now has a tail tidy kit/license plate holder that’s compatible with the MT-07. It’s a breeze to install with the bolt-on system, and apparently also comes with a plate light and reflector support.

Expect to pay €127,60 ($145.84 USD) for the tail tidy, though both parts do also come with a two-year warranty against all manufacturing defects.

For more information, be sure to check out TBR’s official website, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from RideApart*