New Orleans: New Harley-Davidson Bikes for the Police Force

The hard-working boys in blue over at the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) Special Operations Division station have just received a new fleet of Harley-Davidson bikes to ring in the new year – and judging by the looks on their faces, pulling the next speeding soul over has just become a liesure pursuit…literally.

While we may not know the age or state of the bikes preceded by this new shipment, the report from Nola.com states that “safer radio headsets, newly designed decals, more flashing safety lights, upgraded brakes and easy to read gauges are just some of the improvements on the new bikes.”

The shiny paint jobs, chrome detailing and glossy ‘new’ bike vibe was irresistible; we’re told even Mayor LaToya Cantrell sat on one and rev’ed the motor a bit – not that we blame her.

Politicians need some fun time, too.

All told, the NOPD Special Operations Division received 40 Harley bikes – nearly a million-dollar investment, we’re told by WGNO, and one that was purportedly well overdo.

“These motorcycles are an important part of our vehicle fleet,” celebrates NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson in a statement.

“They allow officers to maneuver through narrow passages or traffic to reach scenes, sometimes quicker than fully-sized vehicles.”

“Our traffic division – as does the rest of the NODP – works very hard on a daily basis to ensure the safety of our citizens as well as the visitors alike here in New Orleans – so we want them to have the best equipment possible to do their job.”

“These motorcycles are just one example of some of the best resources that we can invest in our offices to ensure that they are fully equipped with everything they need to ensure the safety of this city – so again I want to thank our honorable mayor and city council…”

What do you think? Drop a comment below, we love hearing fro you.

*All media sourced from Nola.com*