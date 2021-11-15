New Lightweight Motorcycle Dash Cam From Star Pickers

A company called Star Pickers has just released a dash cam equivalent for motorcycles – and the brand is hoping it will create a safer riding environment for riders worldwide.

“Rider Log is a sensor based mobility control system,” states the report from KoreaItTimes.

“It checks the driving records based on sensors which allows it to track and record details of small vehicles that were not possible through GPS or security cameras.”

CEO Park Chu Jin is excited to give his new gadget to the moto masses – he’s targeted bikers on a global scale, and will be presenting the unit to the CES 2022 in Las Vegas for exposure.

“Rider Log analyzes speed, location, crash impact and driving patterns to detect damage, illegal activity, and accidents,” he says.

“It also has an e-Call system where the AI detects accidents in real time and calls 119 and sends a distress alert to preset numbers.”

The lightweight unit will be able to also collect data from various mobility vehicles. Why is this so nifty? Check your car insurance – Star Pickers wants to give hooligans new technology that also has the ability to easily lock in to lower insurance rates.

Sign me up.

“Thanks to this technology, it will reduce the insurance rates for insurance companies. With the increase in trust for accident data based on the motorcycle dashcams, it is expected to reduce insurance rates by 50%.”

As for the company’s future goals, they’re hoping all two-wheelers will use their gadget – as soon as it’s approved by insurance companies for use, that is.

“We dream to be the total mobility safety management solution by applying our technology to small mobility vehicles such as motorcycles, bikes, scooters, wheelchairs, and to autonomous driving so that drivers and pedestrians can all be safe.” says Park.

Stay tuned for more updates on this nifty gadget, check out other motorcycle tech currently in the market pipeline, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.