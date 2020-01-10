New Honda Supercharged V-Twin Engine Patent Surfaces

An Engine to Challenge Kawasaki’s?

There aren’t many supercharged bikes out there, but Honda seems to be thinking about adding another one to the list. The company recently filed patent paperwork that shows a supercharged V-twin engine is in the works. This would be one of the only other motorcycles to challenge Kawasaki’s H2 motorcycles in the supercharged arena.

According to RideApart, Honda played with this idea previously, but things didn’t go so hot and the patent never made it to a production bike. This update of the patent suggests the company is giving the idea another look. The bike in the patent filing is a naked machine, and this would be an all-new model for Honda.

In terms of the engine, it will be a direct-injection V-twin with a special supercharger bolted on. The patent was filed in 2017 and published in January 2020. While it’s not a clear indication that Honda will actually make the V-twin bike a reality, it could mean that the company has decided to move forward with the project. Time will tell if this patent filing will yield any results. Personally, I’d love to see Honda add a bike like this to its Neo-Sports Cafe lineup.