MV Agusta Will Reveal Two New Adventure Bikes at EICMA

Early Prototype Spy Shots Confirmed by Agusta, Including Potential to Resurrect Lucky Explorer Logo

MV Agusta is dipping their toes back into the adventure bike category – and we’re going to see the fruits of their labor in the form of two new machines, set to debut at this year’s EICMA.

The report from Motorcycle.com states that earlier this year, spy shots began circulating about the great web, showing evidence of their ADV prototype. The company has since confirmed these rumors, along with a bit of extra information on what we might be getting our hands on in a few short days.

Our hints come in the form of MV’s CEO Timur Sardarov, who has apparently gone on record stating the “a new 950cc Triple would be used for a future ADV.”

We also have a new website domain created by MV Agusta to commemorate the bikes’ upcoming birthday, called www.luckyexplorerproject.com.

What is Lucky Explorer, you ask?

“To historians of MV’s past, the Lucky Explorer logo might look familiar. For those unaware, MV is not totally new to the world of adventure bikes and rallies – kinda.”

“Its parent company Cagiva, then known for owning another Italian marque – Ducati – participated in the famous Dakar rally in the late 1980s with the Elefant. Its primary sponsor? Lucky Strike tobacco, with its signature red dot and gold rim.”

“Cagiva later famously sold Ducati and adopted MV Agusta as its primary brand. Fast forward to the present day, and the popularity of the ADV market has not gone lost on MV. What perfect time, then, to jump back into the fray. Especially when you have history on your side.”

CycleChaos goes on to fill us in with the Elefant’s specs – very much in line with what MV Agusta appears to be shooting for when it comes to ADV bikes:

“The Cagiva E900 Elefant was a v2, four-stroke enduro / offroad motorcycle produced between 1990 and 1997. It could reach a top speed of 115 mph (185 km/h). Max torque was 57.53 ft/lbs (78.0 Nm) @ 5500 RPM. Claimed horsepower was 66.51 HP (49.6 KW) @ 6500 RPM.”

Looking forward to seeing what the Italian brand comes out with; in the meantime, be sure to brush up on other news recently added to our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.