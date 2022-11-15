Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··2 min read

MV Agusta: New 921 S Café Racer Concept Set for 2024 Debut

MV Agusta's 921 S concept. Media sourced from MC News.
Amidst the flurry of patent requests, patent renewals and other filings being leaked on various Ducati, Suzuki and Honda machines comes a surprising new scoot from another bike brand keen on renewing their riders’ experience on two wheels – and the concept is a screamer of a café racer from the camp of MV Agusta

MV Agusta's 921 S concept. Media sourced from Visordown.
According to MCN, the machine has been christened ‘the 921 S,’ for which we have a nice lineup of specs:

  • A new 921cc, inline-four engine capable of Euro5 compliancy and a 114hp/86lbft power profile
  • Öhlins suspension (electronically adjustable forks / rear single shock absorber)
  • Brembo brakes (four-piston calipers at the front and two pistons with a single 220mm disc at the rear)
  •  4.5-inch touchscreen display
  • 16-litre tank
  • LED lights
  • Clip-on bars
  • 205kg weight (dry)
MV Agusta's 921 S concept. Media sourced from Detik Oto.
The engine, in particular, shows some serious tweaks; new camshaft profiles run alongside a countershaft to keep the engine from getting too rumbly, and with the above power profile, MV Agusta is looking to shove a top speed of over 136mph under the caboose of the nearest fan (me. I’m that fan).

Electronics will be purportedly supplied in the form of cruise-control, GPS, launch control, traction control and four rider modes – all aiding in a machine that boasts inspiration from the iconic 1973 MV Agusta 750S. 

MV Agusta's 921 S concept. Media sourced from Roadracing World.
All told, a dangerously attractive package – and if the reports are accurate, we’re looking at a debut as soon as the year after next. 

“Although still a concept, MV CEO Timur Sardarov confirmed to MCN that there are plans to bring it to production in the middle of 2024,” states the report. 

MV Agusta's 921 S concept. Media sourced from Moto Services.
Hold on tight to your wallets, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties. 

*Media sourced from MCN*