MV Agusta: New 921 S Café Racer Concept Set for 2024 Debut

Amidst the flurry of patent requests, patent renewals and other filings being leaked on various Ducati, Suzuki and Honda machines comes a surprising new scoot from another bike brand keen on renewing their riders’ experience on two wheels – and the concept is a screamer of a café racer from the camp of MV Agusta.

MV Agusta’s 921 S concept. Media sourced from Visordown.

According to MCN, the machine has been christened ‘the 921 S,’ for which we have a nice lineup of specs:

A new 921cc, inline-four engine capable of Euro5 compliancy and a 114hp/86lbft power profile

Öhlins suspension (electronically adjustable forks / rear single shock absorber)

Brembo brakes (four-piston calipers at the front and two pistons with a single 220mm disc at the rear)

4.5-inch touchscreen display

16-litre tank

LED lights

Clip-on bars

205kg weight (dry)

The engine, in particular, shows some serious tweaks; new camshaft profiles run alongside a countershaft to keep the engine from getting too rumbly, and with the above power profile, MV Agusta is looking to shove a top speed of over 136mph under the caboose of the nearest fan (me. I’m that fan).

Electronics will be purportedly supplied in the form of cruise-control, GPS, launch control, traction control and four rider modes – all aiding in a machine that boasts inspiration from the iconic 1973 MV Agusta 750S.

All told, a dangerously attractive package – and if the reports are accurate, we’re looking at a debut as soon as the year after next.

“Although still a concept, MV CEO Timur Sardarov confirmed to MCN that there are plans to bring it to production in the middle of 2024,” states the report.

Hold on tight to your wallets, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.