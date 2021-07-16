What’s Your $250,000 Motorcycle Fantasy Garage Lineup?

We’re launching a contest that could end in one lucky winner pocketing $1000 in Revzilla Gift certificates. Sounds intriguing? Read on.

A brand new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring will cost you about $200,000 US (~$250,000 Canadian dollars) out the door. That is a lot of cheddar even for this beautiful piece of German automotive engineering.

I certainly appreciate the marvelous collection of performance, power, and luxury this fine automobile offers… but there ain’t NO WAY I’d buy it instead of the two-wheeled arsenal that could be assembled for the same amount of dinero.

I mentioned this recently during a lively discussion that broke out amongst the Powersports Team of writers, reviewers, management, and vehicle enthusiasts who make up the A07 Online Media team. This group produces content on wBW and several other great sites. It led to several members creating detailed lists of their dream vehicles.

Here’s the one I made (in Canadian dollars) to fill my motorcycle fantasy garage.

BMW R nineT Urban GS (Approx. $15k)

I’ve been lusting after this small and light motorcycle equipped with BMW’s legendary boxer engine for ages now. The R Nine T Urban GS with its shaft drive and laced rims call out to me on its own, but I’ve allotted an extra $10,000 (bringing the real total up to around $25k) for this purchase to add a custom-built, pivoting sidecar that is quick-detachable. I know a skilled craftsman who builds them.

This bike in the photo is for sale right now only 45 minutes away from my home. It’s taking a lot of willpower not to go buy it even without the imaginary luxury car budget.

Husqvarna Norden 901 (Approx. $25k to $30k?)

No one actually knows the price or specs of the yet-to-be-released Norden 901, but based on my KTM 790 Adventure ownership experience I know I want it. To my thinking, this will be the greatest adventure motorcycle on the market if Husky does a proper job outfitting it.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S (Approx. $28k)

Of all the naked sportbikes this Italian beauty does it for me the most. That V4 engine sound combined with the dashing good looks is easy to like. I was briefly tempted by the Aprilia Tuono, but in the end, the Duc gets the nod with a few extra thousand dollars tossed in to get the Akra exhaust on it. Here’s a link to my local Ducati dealer (Blackfoot Motosports) who has this exact one for sale right now.

Damon Hypersport HS (Approx. $30k)

A 200 horsepower electric motorcycle with a 200-mile range, a transforming riding position, and crash-detection technology on board that uses an A.I computer system to manage it. I didn’t go for the much more expensive Premier model because they’re all pre-sold and I don’t need to go that far.

If that isn’t enough, it’s made in Canada… I’m sold! Damon hasn’t actually delivered a single one of their bikes to a customer at the time of this writing, but it’s coming soon. If you’re quick, you can reserve yours here.

Suzuki RG500 Gamma (Approx. $30k)

The 500 Gamma is a legendary 80s motorcycle with a powerful four-cylinder, 2 stroke engine that runs on the fear it induces in its rider… and a bit of mixed gasoline.

Would I pay $30,000+ for a nearly 40-year-old motorcycle? I would for this one along with many other people.

Honda VFR750R RC30 (Approx. $53k)

The Gamma is a bargain compared to the iconic Honda RC30. Maybe it’s the open rear wheel design or the flashy paint job, but this V4-powered, road racer is exactly what my inner wild-child needs to feel complete.

If I were to store the RC30 AND the Gamma 500 in my garage at the same time I think the two powerful auras might collide in a cataclysmic way to create a supernova or tear in the time-space continuum.

Triumph Thruxton R (Approx. $11k to $12k)

There’s nothing that special about the Triumph Thruxton R as cafe racer motorcycles go. It only has a rowdy 1200cc inline-twin engine, with twin rear Ohlins shocks, gold-colored Showa front forks, and Brembo brakes paired with the poise and style of a British gentleman… Ok, maybe that is a bit special, eh? A distinguished motorcycle for the days I need to look a little more dapper instead of dusty.

I promise I won’t take this one off pavement. It’ll be my “pretty bike”. I need a cafe racer in my life and this is the one. And as luck would have it, there’s one for sale nearby. Cheerio.

Honda CRF450L (Approx. $10k)

There are many outstanding dual-sport motorcycles out there I could have chosen, but the 2019 Honda CRF450L, and I hit it off right away when I reviewed it a few years ago.

It just feels like home for lack of a better word, although I would definitely try uncorking it regardless after a time of enjoying its stock configuration. This would be my choice for playing in the dirt more seriously than when on board the Norden.

Triumph Rocket 3 GT (Approx. $30k)

2500 cubic centimeters is the largest production motorcycle engine currently on the market. That alone makes me drool over the Rocket 3 GT without even bringing up the power and technology this motorcycle offers.

I almost chose the Honda Goldwing DCT or another big and comfy touring bike for this last one, but Triumph built the Rocket 3 GT to be a touring machine too. It may not have the plush comfort of the Wing, but it would keep me way more entertained on long trips.

There is no replacement for displacement.

What About You?

Those are my picks, not yours, but we want to hear about your picks too! Would you turn your garage into a motorcycle dealership like I have or limit yourself to only a couple of high-end beauties? Make your list and tell us why you went the way you did with your $200,000 US budget.

Leave us a comment below with your choices. We’ll enjoy reading all about your love for the Honda CBX1000 or Ducati Panigale Superleggera V4. Arch KRGT-1? Norton Commando?

We’ll Choose A Winner!

It’s going to be difficult if not impossible, but after reading through all the lists we’ll gather again as a team here at A07 Online to choose the best/most interesting list. Be creative, thoughtful, or even ridiculous with your choices. You never know what combination of machinery will get the team’s vote and win you the gift certificates along with bragging rights.

We’ll present the winner with $1000 in Revzilla gift certificates! It might not buy you all the bikes you picked, but you’ll definitely be able to afford something nice for the one you have.

May the “best” list win!

Jim