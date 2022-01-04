MotoGP: VR46 Racing’s New Sponsor is Mooney

An Italian bank and payments company called Mooney has signed on as the main sponsor for Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy, set for the 2022 season – and we have a few more details that have just recently come down the pipeline.

The report from MCN states that VR46 Academy’s potential affiliation with the Saudi Arabian state oil company Aramco is now over – and just in time, too, considering the bit of drama that went down earlier this year.

The new global partnership with Mooney, as per the report, will create “joint business activities, marketing and communication initiatives, with the aim of creating added value through advanced fintech services and payment systems offered by Mooney also on its capillary network of over 45 thousand sales points throughout Italy.”

The partnership isn’t just limited to VR46 Academy, either – word is that the sponsorship will follow Rossi as he has his fun on four wheels, too.

“Linking the name of Mooney to such a prestigious brand as VR46 Racing Team is a real declaration of intent for our company which confirms itself as a protagonist in the field of payments and mobility services,” Mooney’s CEO, Emilio Petrone, says.

“Speed, safety, innovation and the ability to adapt to the constantly evolving customer needs are common values shared by Mooney and VR46 Racing Team, which brings the Italian excellence, talent and technology around the world in some of the most competitive contexts of the sport.”

“We are really proud of the path that led us to our MotoGP debut,” VR46 Team Director Alessio Salucci says.

“The Mooney VR46 Racing Team will be nothing more than the evolution of the project started, almost eight seasons ago with the partnership with Sky Italia that led us to conquer the Championship in 2018, the title among the Teams in 2020 and being now a Team of reference in the lower categories of the Championship.”

“We have chosen the right people, animated by the same commitment and passion. Our riders have the potential to achieve something great and keep us entertained. We are confident that we will soon reach the level of the most competitive teams. A common goal also in Moto2 where we want to remain one of the reference teams in the category.”

We wish Rossi's team the very best in the new season.

*Title media sourced from ArchNewsy*