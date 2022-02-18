MotoGP: “’It will probably be the toughest year ever”

Jack Miller Anticipates a Hard Season Ahead

MotoGP’s lineup is set to give us a fantastic run this year.

With 2022 featuring a stunning eight teams from Ducati’s paddock (and not a few measuring the odds for their teams as a result), and our eyes on the new livery reveals that have been popping out of the web proper over the past few weeks, we’re more than ready for the drama – and this year, the riders are carefully taking stock as the circuit comes to life for March.

As for Jack Miller (great guy, ridies for Ducati’s Lenovo Team), Motorcycle Sports tells us he is “aiming for the title, but is aware that he will not have it easy and anticipates a particularly arduous season.”

“As always, when we start the season – especially in a factory team – the objective is to try to win the World Championship,” Explains Miller.

“But I have a lot of tough opponents. It will probably be the toughest year ever in MotoGP.”

“I hope it will be a good year for us and that we will be able to fight until the end.”

Miller started the season a tad off-kilter when the travel to attend his team’s livery reveal in Europe was halted due to a positive test for COVID, despite the man being asymptomatic.

With the young rider now fully recovered and ready to tackle the next step, we’re excited to see what MotoGP brings us.

*Media sourced from Motorsports, MotoGP, and VisorDown*