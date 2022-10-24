MotoGP: Husqvarna Enters the Moto2™ & Moto3™ Circuit for 2023

Husqvarna Motorcycles has just joined a new area of the MotoGP circuit – and the recent union with Intact GP means Huskie will not only dip toes into their Moto2™ efforts, but join the Moto3™ bandwagon for 2023.

Naturally, one of the happiest faces is none other than Jens Hainbach, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Head of Sports Management Road Racing:

“Finally we have been able to grow the white and blue from Moto3 to Moto2 and I cannot be happier with our new partners to take Husqvarna Motorcycles into the next era,” enthuses Hainbach in the relevant Husqvarna press release.

“2022 has been a breakthrough in Moto3 and it’s fantastic that we will continue on a solid foundation with Peter’s expertise.”

A Huskie machine, ready for the MotoGP efforts for which it was built. Media sourced from Ultimate Motorcycling.

Back in 2020, Huskie integrated themselves into the intermediate Grand Prix category, where they have been securing wins every season – and now, with a Moto3™ entry, next season proves to be the ultimate challenge in proving the brand can continue their successes.

It’s enough to get anybody tickled pink, least of all the Moto2™ current overseer, Peter Öttl.

According to the press release, the services of Ayumu Sasaki and Collin Veijer will be retained, with Veijer becoming the 2023 rookie!

Fancy a bet as how the lads do on the track for 2023?

the Moto2™ current overseer, Peter Öttl. Media sourced fro Roadracing World.

“For three seasons we have been able to carry the Husqvarna Motorcycles name highly in Moto3 and it is very satisfying to continue the story together with Jürgen and a bigger programme now in Moto2,” states a satisfied Öttl.

Collin Veijer, slotted to be Husqvarna’s rookie for 2023 in MotoGP. Media sourced from De Stentor

“Ayumu stays with us and after some excellent results in 2022 we hope we can go for even more in 2023. Collin, on the other hand, is a rider with a lot of potential and we trust that he will carry on learning and building his career.”

Ayumu Sasaki, currently with Red Bull and set for a renewed effort with Husqvarna in 2023. Media sourced from Red Bull.

Lots of big things in the pipieline for next season – and we’ll be sure to cover every bit of it as it comes.

Stay tuned by subscribing to our newsletter, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.