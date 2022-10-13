MotoGP: Dorna Sues Finnish KymiRing Circuit

Dorna Sports, organizer of our beloved MotoGP, is experiencing a wee bit of trouble from the circuit of the ‘happiest country in the world’(via VisitFinland) – and the solution could involve a hefty 6.4 million euros in unpaid fees.

This is apparently the third time that the Finnish Grand Prix has been cancelled, with Dorna Sports looking to, “the promotion agreement that concluded in July 2021, funds which Dorna never received despite providing invoices to the KymiRing in spring and summer of the same year.”

Finland’s KymiRing Circuit, which was set to host a GP until recently. Media sourced from Motorsport Week.

The problem lies partially in the companies that helped build the Finnish KymiRing circuit; with both ‘Maanrakennus Pekka Rautiainen ky’ and ‘Macra oy’ having filed for bankruptcy against the circuit (apparently they weren’t paid), the list of creditors and other parties looking to recoup funds from KymiRing is growing – especially now, with Dorna having become a part of their ranks.

All this news doesn’t bode well for a Finnish GP; as of three months ago, Motorsport Week tells us that Finland was on the 2023 MotoGP calendar, though now, a handful of weeks later, we see no such thing.

Does this mean the end for a ‘world’s happiest GP?’

MotoGP’s 2023 calendar. Media sourced from MotoGP’s website.

Not necessarily; but in the meantime, the show must carry on, which is why Dorna has put Kazakhstan on the list for a GP, “set to be held at the newly-completed Sokol International Circuit.”

We will also get to see the Buddh International Circuit hosting the first Indian motorcycle GP, “in place of the axed Aragon GP.”

What do you think?

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.