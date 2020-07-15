Moto Guzzi Galletto Concept Is a Hybrid and Awesome

Name a Better-Looking Electric Scooter

I know styling is subjective, but can you think of a better-looking scooter than the one shown above? That bike is the Moto Guzzi Galletto Concept. The old Galletto scooter from the 1950s recently celebrated its 70th anniversary, and the industrial designer Samuele Dell’Oro decided to reimagine the scooter as a hybrid or electric for this occasion.

The result is a mix of retro styling and modern technology that is absolutely elegant and honestly breathtaking. This is the best-looking scooter I’ve seen in a long while. The bike features the Vespa Elettrica X motor. It also gets a four-liter gas tank that powers a generator motor. This allows it to have a smaller lithium-ion battery pack than many other scooters out there.

It would make a little over five horsepower and have a range of 200 kilometers (124 miles). The battery pack is a small one at 4kWh. It would take four hours to charge fully. It uses the chassis from the Piaggio Beverly. The scooter’s wheels are 16-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear.

Dell’Oro’s design was profiled on Moto.IT and I want it, badly. I want this scooter like I want no other bike out there. It’s a killer bike. Moto Guzzi, please make it.