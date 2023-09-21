Modified Kawasaki Ninja H2 Drag Races A 1450HP Porsche 911 Turbo S

Motorcycles often emerge as winners in contests against cars, particularly when dealing with sport bikes or those that have undergone additional modifications like this motorcycle showcased in this video which is a modified Kawasaki Ninja H2 boasting an impressive 334 horsepower.

Facing off against it is a Porsche 991 Turbo S, initially equipped with a 3.8-liter engine producing 580 horsepower in its stock configuration. However, this Turbo S has been significantly modified, now packing a staggering 1,450 horsepower.

Watch the video to see these two highly modified machines engage in head-to-head standing start and rolling drag races.