Recall: Kawasaki Ninja H2

The Transmission Could Lock

If you own a Kawasaki Ninja H2, then you’ll need to make a trip to your dealership soon. The company has issued a recall on the Kawasaki Ninja H2 due to an issue with the ECU that could cause the transmission to lock up.

The NHTSA recently published documents that estimate around 799 bikes affected by this recall could have a flaw in the ECU. The issue would occur on a missed shift.

“When the gears reengage at high engine rpm, the initial shock of the gears engaging can cause damage to the output gear resulting in the inability to shift gears.”

This could cause the engine to lock up too, which could cause loss of control and possibly a crash. According to reports, several instances have occurred since 2018 though no accidents were reported. The issue presented itself between fourth and fifth gear. The Kawasaki Z H2 is not impacted by this issue.

Recall number MC20-10 starts on November 16, 2020. Here are the models involved:

2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE

2019-2020 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+

You can reach out to your local dealer or call Kawasaki’s customer service at 1-866-802-9381 or call the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236. You can also visit www.safercar.gov.