Mission Foods The Continued Sponsor for Vance & Hines and Suzuki USA’s NHRA PSM Team

Vance & Hines has had a surprisingly long history with Suzuki Motors USA.

From the launch of the Suzuki GS 1000 back in 1978 (when Vance & Hines first started operating Suzuki’s factory drag racing team) to Vance & Hines’s current reputation as ‘Suzuki’s premiere drag race team,’ the two go way back. Today, the list of the duo’s accomplishments is storied with successes and championships – advancements like Vance winning first place in the inaugural race in Gainesville on a GS 1150E, and later setting a Pro Stock milestone record for ‘first motorcycle to run a 7-second ET.’

The list has paved the way for what PSM racing is today – and now, we’re told by Suzuki’s press release that there’s a third name being added to the dynamic duo to create a trifecta of triumphs for the strip this season.

As of yesterday, the 2022 season will have Mission Foods as the continuing sponsor for Vance & Hines / Suzuki Motors USA – a partnership that has “a multi-year program which will allow racing fans to see the performance of a 6.3 second, 200+ MPH Hayabusa model in the world’s premier form of motorcycle drag racing.”

On top of the drool-worthy logistics of watching bikes go fast, we’re told that it’s a regular thing for V&H/Suzuki team members to meet with fans in the paddock area at every race – something we adore, given the close-knit motorcycle community proper.

“Suzuki has a tradition of competing at the highest levels in motorcycle racing,” says Kerry Graeber, Suzuki Motor USA, LLC Vice President, Motorcycle/ATV Sales, and Marketing.

“Given our history and success in drag racing, it’s fitting that we take a high-profile role in NHRA PSM..one of the specific goals of this program is to showcase Suzuki’s all-new, third-generation Hayabusa sportbike, and Vance & Hines is without a doubt the best partner for this initiative. We’re thrilled to be reuniting with Vance & Hines in NHRA to show the extraordinary capabilities of the Hayabusa.”

“We’re happy to expand our partnership with Vance & Hines for NHRA racing and are overjoyed to have Suzuki on board,” adds Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods Chief Executive Officer.

“This is a great expression of our #2FAST2TASTY campaign…NHRA with Vance & Hines and Suzuki, IndyCar with Arrow McLaren SP and our sponsorships in American Flat Track will make 2022 an exciting year for all race fans.”

“Vance & Hines was born on a racetrack and has a passion for high performance,” finishes Mike Kennedy, President of Vance & Hines.

“That’s why partnering with organizations with equally strong cultures of winning is perfect for us. We are overjoyed to have Mission Foods return to our program, and to begin a long and successful strategic partnership with Suzuki. This is already a great start to the 2022 racing season.”

Stay tuned for updates, as we’re told that further updates will be happening this month, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media not called out in the article is sourced from the relevant press release*