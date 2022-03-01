Mama Tried Moto Show And Flat Out Friday To Take Place This Weekend

The 8th Annual Mama Tried Motorcycle Show is ready to roll into Milwaukee this weekend and promises to be an exciting three days filled with racing, custom builds, and a lot more.

For those of you less familiar with this event, the Mama Tried Show is presented by Harley-Davidson and celebrates the riding scene in Wisconsin. The show is described as “an indoor invitational that connects motorcycles and builders to fans of all ages and riders alike. Pulling bikes from across the country, the show features over 100 motorcycles of all calibers — flat-tracker, hill climber, chopper, road, race, stunt, and bar hopper.”

The show will feature over 70 vendors of all things moto, apart from several food and beverage booths. There will be several custom motorcycles, and visitors will have the opportunity to check them out up close and chat with the builders.

However, the main event will be the Flat Out Friday Flat Track races. Over 200 riders are expected to participate in the indoor track across multiple classes, including Open Expert class, Build Motor Mentor class, and a Goofball/Inappropriate class where costumes and antics are highly encouraged.

If you’re in the area, head over to the official Mama Tried Show website for tickets and more details.