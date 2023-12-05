Rumor Has It: LiveWire’s Working on a New S2

It’s been a month or three since LiveWire has begun deliveries of their second zero-emission motorcycle offspring, the S2 Del Mar.

Sales haven’t been doing so well for the brand as of late, so it makes sense that LiveWire would be readying to punt out something fresh to our good moto community.; based on some recent documents, that “something fresh” could be another variant of the S2 christened the “Mulholland.”

The “Silent Alarm,” a custom, electric LiveWire ONE “E/MULHOLLAND CUSTOM” from Earle Motors. Media provided by Autopia 2099.

But wait; didn’t Earle Motors flaunt a tweaked LiveWire One that was nicknamed the “E/MULHOLLAND CUSTOM” at Autopia 2099?

Correct, and there’s a good chance that Earle’s beastie is somehow related to this new S2 “Mulholland.”

But back to the findings.

LiveWire’s S2 Del Mar. Media provided by LiveWire.

According to Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung, both the code “S2MH” and the name “Mulholland” originally came from Harley-Davidson, who “recently published an updated version of the 2024 Livewire S2 Del Mar’s owner’s and service manuals on its Service Information Portal site.”

Here’s what we know about this particular beastie, based on the information proffered:

The new bike’s 57.8” wheelbase will be 0.6” longer than the current Del Mar.

A 30.25” saddle height will be 0.65” shorter, but that will be with a 180lb rider calculated into the equation, to our guess sis that the saddle height will be the same.

The nice 429lb weight rating will make this bike 7lb lighter.

This new Mulholland will have the potential for a different seat.

There will be no potential to unlock Flat Track Mode with the Mulholland.

The Mulholland will be a part of LiveWire’s 2024 lineup.

Dennis goes on to guess that the choice of rubber will also be different, since this Mulholland’s ride modes show a machine more suited to easy cruising – an estimation that aligns quite well with Earle Motors’ LiveWire ONE “Mulholland,” which was named after Mulholland Drive, a famous, twisty mountain road in Los Angeles.

What do you think of LiveWire’s incubating S2?