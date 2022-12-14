KTM: Super Shenanigans with the 2023 Super Adventure S!

As of January, Katoomers around the world will have a refreshed 1290 Super Adventure S for the Team Orange ranks!

For 2023, the Super Adventure S’s 1,301cc, LC8 V-twin is still made in Austria (as far as we know), with a very nice 160hp and 138 Nm of torque punting through the liquid-cooled heart, cushioning duties carried out by WP Semi-Active Suspension hardware, and a six-speed gearbox, with hydraulic PASC slipper clutch.

KTM’s 2023 1290 Super Adventure S. Media sourced from KTM.

Beyond the lower saddle and ABS settings, 2023 has also given us the neccesary Bosch 6D lean angle sensor & IMU, currently a staple on KTM’s more premium models – the ideal bit of software to complement the 7” TFT display, Ride Modes and Adaptive Cruise Control.

New to this year is the 1290’s lightweight ChroMo stainless steel chassis, built for better stability and cornering control; a report from RideApart also details some important particulars regarding KTM’s decision in ergonomics and placement:

“The steering head has been located 15mm to the rear of the previous version. This, KTM says, shortens the frame, which improves cornering behavior.”

“Meanwhile, the front engine mount was rotated forward by just two degrees, which helps the mass of the engine to keep the front end on the ground under hard acceleration.”

Finish the kit and caboodle with Mitas TERRA FORCE-R tires, and the 1290’s gunning for the biggest dirt pile this side of the county.

Expect to see the 2023 1290 Super Adventure S kick into dealerships for January of next year; with KTM’s 790 model and certain LC8C hearts now being made in China, we’ll be keeping a close eye for the coming season as to who is making what Team Orange machine.

Stay tuned, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.