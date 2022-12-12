KTM: Spy Shots Show Larger-CC Supersport

We think KTM’s about to pop out a 990cc supersport for the hooning masses!

This recent leak of test shots comes hot on the heels of KTM partnering with CFMoto to build LC8C 790’s in the Eastern Hemisphere; while the news of Chinese-built KTM bikes might not rate top on our reader’s list for ‘best ideas,’ we’re thinking this new unit – unofficially christened by the populace as the ‘RC 990’ – will be more likely to stay with the Austrians for her big debut, celebrating Team Orange’s growing successes in FIM.

KTM’s crazy RC8, which was phased out of the KTM lineup in 2015. Media sourced from KTM Blog.

There’s really not long to wait now; according to CycleWorld, the 990 has had quite a bit done to her since we last saw her in 2021. With KTM phasing out their mad-hatter RC8 in the previous decade, Katoomers have yet to be given a replacement of the 1148 cc V-twin (besides limited-edition RC 8C’s that sell out in under 10 minutes).

With this higher-cc machine, they’ll be getting single air outlets, an aluminum-cast swingarm, WP Apex suspension, Brembo radial-mount brakes, and functioning passenger potential, as seen in the photos.

Spy shots showing a larger-displacement KTM bike is on her way! Media sourced from CycleWorld.

As we know by now, KTM’s CEO, Stefan Pierer doesn’t believe that crazy fast bikes belong on public roads with the rest of the populace; that being said, pushing the envelope in the parallel-twin category like this has raised some eyebrows.

KTM’s limited-edition RC 8C, which continues to sell out like hot cakes. Media sourced from KTM.

A parallel-twin that can compete with a V-twin would also show off better specs for mass centralization, a cooler exhaust, and synchronization to stricter emissions regulations (Euro6, possibly?) – all things that could be incredibly useful for the progression of the industry’s future.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.