KTM Reveals the 2021 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs Edition

More Than Just Graphics

KTM’s 2021 250 SX-F is a great little motorcycle, but if you want to get one with things taken up a notch, then you need the recently revealed 2021 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs Edition.

A lot of these kinds of special edition motorcycles come with a simple graphics package and that’s really it, but this bike comes with that, and some additional equipment.

This bike gets KTM Connectivity Unit. That means it will connect to the mobile device of your choice easily via a KTM app. This means you can adjust the suspension and engine setup on the fly.

Additionally, the motorcycle gets an Akrapovič slip-on exhaust, a Hinson clutch cover, a skid plate (made of composite material), TLD seat with silicon strips, a semi-floating front disc, a front disc guard, and a lightweight black aluminum rear sprocket.

You’ll also find a factory holeshot device in your fork guards and anodized orange factory triple clamps. Putting the power to the ground are a set of KTM Factory wheels that are wrapped in Dunlop Geomax MX 33 tires.

Overall it’s a great package. and the bike comes with a reasonable price, too. It’s priced at $10,299. That is exactly $1,000 over the price tag of the standard machine, so you get quite a lot for your $1,000.