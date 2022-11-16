KTM RC 8C Sells Out in Under 3 Minutes

Lean, mean and ready to race, the limited batch of track-only 2023 KTM RC 8C hooners have sold out in 2 minutes and 38 seconds flat. Naturally, anybody stupid enough to cancel their 313lb order will be replaced from a list of hopefuls longer than a Ducati press release.

Why?

Take a look at her.

KTM’s monstrosity: The beautiful RC 8C. Media sourced from KTM’s press release.

Apart from the insane specs of these be-slicked beauties (135hp @ 11,000rpm and 72.3lb.-ft of torque @ 8,250rpm), perks included the unique co-engineering partnership with Krämer Motorcycles – a collaboration that rendered a fleet of particularly accessible machines, thanks to the enhanced LC8c production engine “for easier maintenance and parts availability.”

Suffice it to say, the deposit was worth the purchase – and she comes with a neat opportunity, too.

“KTM will also offer an exclusive ‘handover’ event for 30 customers to pick up their RC 8C at the Circuio Ricardo Tormo track in Valencia, Spain, where they can ride it with the guidance of former Grand Prix racers and the benefit of a full KTM and WP Suspension technical crew,” adds Motorcycle.com.

Want to be given a heads up next time something like this comes by?

