KTM: 2023 RC 8C Breaks Cover

If there’s one machine that I’ve added to my screensaver for drooling, it’s this machine.

Originally revealed in 2021, this track-only KTM monster now features a completely redialled LC8c (short for ‘Liquid cooled 8-valve compact’) inline twin engine, complementing a terrifying 12,000 RPM rev ceiling and a scant dry weight of 313lb (142kg).

KTM also added new, lighter titanium valves (and conrods), as well as “two piston rings (to refine the oscillating masses), higher compression ratios, a bigger throttle body and a bolstered fuel pump/pressure…increasing the clutch preload, removing the top balancer, and adjusting the crankcase balancer shaft” (per KTM’s press release on Roadracing World), with a new PANKL oil cooler to help with thermal stability, too.

Naturally, there’s no sense tossing what already works; as such, the CrMo4 steel frame stays for this limited fleet of 200 units.

The continued collaboration with Krämer Motorcycles for fabrication also adds the extra level needed for top-shelf electronics, including (but is not limited to) the dash, which has been completely redone, with a GPS data-logger now including lap-record attempts – made all the better by a series of handlebar switches for the rider’s left thumb straight from MotoGP’s prototype RC16.

KTM’s iconic reverse QUICKSHIFTER+, Pirelli Diablo racing tires, WP PRO COMPONENTS hardware, Akropovic pipe and mean black color scheme all round up the package and pay homage to the crazily capable machine that is the new 2023 RC 8C – and all for an MSRP of $39,599 USD.

As if this weren’t enough, KTM has organized an event where 30 lucky RC 8C riders can experience a track day at the Circuito Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on April 26 of next year, where we’re told that the “first-come, first-served places can be secured with former Grand Prix riders offering track tuition and a full KTM and WP Suspension technical crew on hand to dial-in the configuration of the new bike to the 14-corner Grand Prix venue.”

…Given that the last batch were sold out in under 5 minutes, we’re thinking you should keep a close eye on the countdown (As of NOW, only 43 hours and change to wait)!

Comment down below letting us know what you think, hit up KTM’s website for further details on the limited 2023 RC 8C, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.