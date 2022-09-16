KTM: Meet the Mini SX-E3

Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen (KTM) has just released their newest yionk-happy, motocross-inspired minibike to our youngsters – and given the propensity of next-gen polompodinks, any effort to creating calmer kids for the dining-room table is a win-win in my books.

The KTM SX-E 3 motocross minibike. Media sourced from KTM.

According to the KTM press release, the all-new, electric SX-E3 follows on the heels of KTM’s original SX-E 5, creating an even more accessible bike for the mini masses.

For this build, KTM beks the chassis and the suspension the same, dressing the bike with smaller, 10” Maxxis MX-ST wheels to reduce bike height.

That means you’re getting a seat height of 21.8”, with the unit riding on WP suspension and XACT forks – and that includes the 5.7” of wheel travel for the latest local shenanigans.

As for power percentages, for the the Mini SX-E3 you’re looking at a permanent magnet motor capable of a 3.8 kW output, ‘which is 25 percent less than the 5.’

“The 3’s 60-cell battery has a 548 Wh capacity, which is almost 80 percent of the 5’s,” adds a report from RideApart.

“KTM claims that the 3’s battery can power two hours of exciting riding, and that a full charge can be obtained after just 70 minutes of connecting the bike to the 900-watt external charger.”

Extra accoutrements include a nifty tip-over sensor, a safety wrist lanyard connected to the motor for the rider (one yank and the bike turns off), and three power modes – all controlled by the hydraulic disc brakes.

We haven’t yet a price on this beastie, but will be expecting something to pop out around October.

Stay tuned until then, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.