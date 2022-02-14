KTM: Brabus 1300 R’s 154-unit Fleet Sold Out In Under 2 Minutes

When KTM revealed that they would be partnering with Prime Automotive Tuning brand Brabus to bring a souped-up bike to the masses, we were just a tad excited. After all, with Brabus being known for their uprated machines in collab with big names like Mercedes, you couldn’t go wrong fitting out a bike for a gent with a bulletproof engine like the KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO, right?

Very right – and apparently everybody else thought the same, because a recent press release from KTM just told us that the 154-unit fleet of the Brabus 1300 R – scheduled to be reserved via pre-orders yesterday – sold out in a minute and 55 seconds flat.

That’s practically a bike a second, if you want to do the maths and get all pouty about it.

The Brabus 1300 R is a beauty of a machine that will put nearly as impressive a dint in your pocket, with the German Automotive Tuning Company contributing the following to the build, according to KTM’s website:

Monoblock Z Lightweight 9-spoke forged wheels

Slip-On double-pipe exhaust

Custom-made heated seat

Start-Up-Animation

Air ducts

Headlight mask

Carbon Belly Pan

CNC-machined triple clamp

CNC-machined adjustable front brake and clutch lever

CNC-machined adjustable footpegs

The bike also comes with WP APEX semi-active suspension, including the SUSPENSION PRO package and a gaggle of grins that they’ve tossed in there for free.

Still hoping you might be able to land yourself one of these luxury machines?

KTM’s press release tells us that they’ve curated a waitlist for the desperately optimistic, in the off-chance that someone cancels their reservation…not likely, but never say never, right?

Drop a comment letting us know what you think of the new machine courtesy of Brabus and Kraftfahrzeuge Trunkenpolz Mattighofen, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.