Brabus Might Give a Mystery Motorcycle the Midas Touch with Top-Notch Tuning

High-Performance Automotive Tuning….But For Bikes.

This German aftermarket tuning and restoration brand has apparently been eying the two-wheeled market – and with the bang-on portfolio they brag in automotive tuning, Brabus could very well be a brilliant addition to the motorcycle industry.

Our source comes from a ‘leaked’ document via VisorDown – a set of trademark documents that show brand name ‘Brabus’ alongside ‘1300 R’, filed August 21st.

While the documents from the European Patent Office themselves have yet to be confirmed, Rideapart also tells us the following descriptive for the trademark – “Motorcycles; structural parts for motorcycles; parts and fittings for land vehicles; two-wheeled motor vehicles” – key confirmation that that’s a bike currently in the works.

“After an expedited objection period, EUIPO granted Brabus the moniker on November 24, 2021.”

VisorDown originally took the info from “the German website Motorrad, which is pointing to the Bottrop-based performance specialist working on a lightweight version of KTM’s already bonkers 1290 Super Duke RR.”

“[the] official process runs until the 24th November 2021; until that time, there is a small window for parties to open opposition to the trademark filing (if they see any infringements on their own trademarks).”

Looking forward to seeing what kind of beastie is released from Brabus – if we’re going off of anything else the brand has placed their golden fingers on, it’ll be a beautiful – and pricey – machine.

For more related news content, be sure to check out our custom eye candy that we've found floating around the good internet