KLIM Maverick Down Motorcycle Jacket Review Summary Review Summary The KLIM Maverick Down Motorcycle jacket is KLIM's first foray into down-filled mid-layer garments. KLIM carries a variety of mid-layer garments for motorcyclists. The Maverick is their most expensive mid-layer motorcycle jacket. It features a fill rating of 800 fill power down containing a ratio of 90/10 of grey goose down to feathers. Although it's on the pricey end for a mid-layer garment, it looks great, fits comfortably, and is obviously made well. Pros Extremely comfortable Fits true to size Very warm 800 fill power down rating 90/10 goose down/feathers Very lightweight Great range of movement Packs into its own pocket Comes in four colors Great to wear on or off the bike Bottom hem cinches Cons Not waterproof Expensive Inconsistent sizing

About KLIM

KLIM is well-known amongst motorcyclists for being a technical apparel brand that strives for quality and high performance in all its products. Sourcing their raw materials from around the world, they rely on a few highly specialized locations around the world for their manufacturing.

KLIM takes great care when selecting the factories that produce their gear, and their reputation in the power sports industry generally reflects this commitment.

Klim Maverick Down Motorcycle Jacket Key Features

800-fill power down

90/10 responsible down standard (RDS) certified gray goose down

Engineered seamless down baffles (reduces down loss, no stitching to snag on velcro)

Highly wind-resistant 20D nylon fabric

Packs into its own pocket

DWR treatment on fabric

Low-profile cuff binding

3M™ SCOTCHLITE™ reflective material

2 zip hand pockets

Low-profile elastic cuff binding traps heat

Low-profile in-pocket bottom hem adjustment

Zipper garage

Why Not Just a Hoodie or Sweatshirt?

The image banner I created for this review speaks to the question that’s probably on everyone’s mind as they read this: how necessary are motorcycle base layers necessary? The price of the Maverick at the time of this review is $229.99 USD for the large size. Two hundred and thirty bucks is a ton of cash to perform a function that, for many, can be accomplished with a $10.00 hoodie you’ve used to commit multiple felonies or the REI mid-layer your girlfriend says you should never wear outside the house. I’ve had to fish mine out of the trash a number of times.

I have a number of down jackets by Mountain Hardware, Marmot, and Patagonia brands. I’ve never even considered wearing one of them as a mid-layer under my ‘way too many’ motorcycle jackets for a few reasons. One is that they are way too expensive to wear as a mid-layer. Another is that they’re way too warm and bulky.

Prior to purchasing the Maverick, I often wore an old sweatshirt or North Face mid-layer fleece under my jacket. I cannot estimate how many years each of those tattered garments was amortized over their lives, but if I had to guess, I’d say their cost averaged about $0.16 annually.

My main bitch about the mid layers I wore under my jackets is they just were not that warm. We all know as bikers that environmental conditions can vary a ton as we ride—too cold, too hot, too this, too that. And yes, I tried some of the cheap (uh, I mean inexpensive) battery-powered vests sold on Amazon. They work well, but having to charge batteries is just not what I like to do for heated clothing. And I’m not a fan of plugging things in, either.

After I tried on the Maverick under my jackets and rode through a wide range of temperatures, I was sold. But how each of us spends our hard-earned after-tax dollars is different. I also wanted to mention that some EU reviewers compare the KLIM to other down mid-layer jackets. I don’t own another mid-layer down jacket, so I have nothing to compare the Maverick to.

First Impressions of the KLIM Maverick Down Jacket

The first thing I noticed about the jacket is how slim it is compared to my other non-riding down jackets. I was a bit worried that because it seemed slimmer than my others it would not be warm. When I say slim, I’m referring to the fill width of the jacket and sleeves. The Maverick is much less ‘puffy’ than my other traditional down jackets.

The silhouette of the coat is slightly tapered but does not impair my expanding waistline. The other aspect that stood out is how KLIM has constructed the baffling of the down chambers. On my older down jackets, the baffling is constructed using sewn stitching, and there have been times when some of the feathers have escaped from the thread holes. Not a lot, just a few. KLIM uses some type of welding that prevents any thread holes, which is great.

I’m 5’8” and 170lbs, so I ordered a large. I have large shoulders and a short waist, which is why I normally order large jackets and shirts. The jacket fits me well. Lots of room to move, and after wearing it for 5 minutes, it was apparent the down filling would keep me warm even without an outer riding jacket.

For those who own/use down jackets for skiing or other activities, you know that down regulates temperature better than other insulating fabrics. The Maverick is just the same, and I never got too hot as the temperature rose unless it increased by more than 15 degrees. I simply wore the Maverick over my cotton t-shirt, which is how I wear mid-layers.

By the way, if you’re wondering what the hell ‘that thing is’ you see in my hand in some of the shots, it’s a remote control to fire my camera. I don’t have a follow crew, grip truck, PA, or other things when I do these reviews. Me, myself, and I are the crew members. I try not to show my face in these reviews, because I’m often mistaken for Brad Pitt or Ken Watanabe. Their agents get pissed.

Construction of the KLIM Maverick Down Jacket

There are several thoughtful features of the Maverick that I also see in higher-end down jackets. One of the features is a bottom-hem elastic cinch that comes in very handy in windy conditions (like when you’re riding a motorcycle).

The elastic cord locks are easy to operate by depressing either side of the jacket’s cord lock and then pulling the same side’s cord inside one of the two hand warmer pockets.

This cinches up the hem, which keeps air from entering through the bottom of the jacket—something the hoodies and sweatshirts my ex threw into the trash cannot do.

Because my head is directly attached to my shoulders, I don’t have room for scratchy collars. The Maverick has a very comfortable collar and nice details like microfiber keepers (KLIM calls them ‘garages’) for the front zipper when the jacket is completely zipped up. The fewer irritations in my life, the less I bitch, so the Maverick makes the world a more pleasant place for others around me.

I’ve read some of the ‘user review’ comments on other sites stating “for that price you’d think they’d include a stuff sack for the jacket.” Ah, user error never ceases to amaze me. I guess they missed this big-ass tag on the jacket:

Or perhaps I read those comments on the Blind Motorcycle Riders or Illiterate Biker’s forums.

Here’s how it packs down—and I included a measuring tape as a reference:

I like NOT having a stuff sack that I will lose at some point. This jacket packs down small enough to put into my tank bag or even my outer jacket pocket. My other down jackets pack into their own pockets as well.

Here are some shots of the jacket’s front:

I’ve placed a measuring tape from the neck to the bottom hem to show the length of the large jacket.

It has reflective strips that border the front zipper. Keep in mind that this jacket is intended to be a mid-layer, not a top layer, so reflection isn’t something I care about. But when wearing it off the bike, it’s nice to have.

Here are some shots of the jacket’s rear:

Just a small KLIM logo on the lower right on the back of the jacket. Non-reflective.

How the KLIM Maverick Down Jacket fits on a Person

I will begin by saying the jacket fits hella good. I find it is just as comfortable, if not more so, than my down ski or outdoor jackets. Because the sleeve cuffs don’t have Velcro, but really well-sewn elastic cuffs, they’re comfortable AF.

I’m not a fan of Velcro-bound mid-layer cuffs, because they tend to snag on stuff, and when I’m trying to take a jacket off while wearing a mid-layer under it, it really pisses me off if the sleeve cuffs catch on the lining of the jacket’s sleeve.

The jacket is damn comfortable. The range of motion while wearing it is better than my other down jackets. I compare it to my soft shell jacket, which is damn comfy. Now let’s talk about how it feels and fits as a mid-layer. I’ve tried it under my Aerostich Darian, my Vanson leather jacket, and an Alpinestars leather jacket.

In these images, I’m wearing it under the KLIM Marrakesh jacket I reviewed for webBikeWorld because it’s the MOST comfortable one I own. I chose the Marrakesh to test how much wind blockage the Maverick offers.

These two images show how the jacket sits without cinching up the bottom hem. I had also read that some users felt the jacket is too long, but I beg to differ.

You can see that the lower hem does protrude from my Marrakesh, which is a medium. But when I cinch up the hem, this is how it fits:

The Marrakesh is a vented textile motorcycle jacket, but unlike other vented jackets, it does not use mesh panels—instead, it’s made from a fabric that allows air to flow through it. Even though the Maverick is not windproof, it has kept me incredibly warm in temps going down to 40 °F degrees traveling at 75-80MPH along the coast.

What’s great is when the weather gets warmer, I simply unzip the front zippers on both the Marrakesh and the Maverick and it balances out the temp nicely. I also wear a Helite Turtle 2 air vest. Even wearing the vest, the Marrakesh and the Maverick flow enough air to keep the temp just right.

Here are the specifications listed on the interior labels:

Something came up just before this review was published. One of my friends wanted to swing by to try on the Maverick. We are the same jacket size. When he tried on my large, it fit him just right, so he went home and ordered one.

After receiving the jacket, however, he discovered that the arm holes were much tighter than mine in the armpits even though his is the same size. He is returning it to exchange for an XL. This firsthand experience tells me that the KLIM Maverick may have issues with consistency in sizing.

Final Thoughts on the KLIM Maverick Down Jacket

There’s not a lot to say about a jacket—at least one that is meant as a mid-layer. Sure, it’s way more expensive than a well-worn sweatshirt, hoodie, or something similar. I find it worth the money for how often I ride in cool to cold weather. And everyone spends their money how they wish.

I have buddies who spend five figures on a jet ski. Then they have to add a trailer, insurance, registration on the trailer, etc. When they giggled at me about buying an effing $230.00 down jacket, I brought up their jet ski—or worse, RV—thing. The result? Silence, and then a “FU, we get it.”

It’s warm, it’s comfortable, it doesn’t catch on the inside of my jackets, and I can wear it off the bike. It’s not for everyone, but I’m not everyone, just me. And for me, it’s just right.

Specs

Manufacturer: KLIM

KLIM Price when tested: $229.99–$259.99 US depending on size. My large was $229.99

$229.99–$259.99 US depending on size. My large was $229.99 Colors: Stealth Black (reviewed), Potter’s Clay, Navy Blue—Hi Vis, Asphalt Black

Stealth Black (reviewed), Potter’s Clay, Navy Blue—Hi Vis, Asphalt Black Review Date: August 2022

