EICMA 2021: Moto Guzzi Reveals V100 Mandello

The First Motorcycle in the World to Offer Adaptive Aerodynamics

Moto Guzzi’s new babe has just been dropped at EICMA, and it’s the first bike in their lineup to pull an Aprilia with such a long list of electronics.

We’re talking a six-axis inertial platform, cornering ABS, semi-active suspension, and quick shifter, on top of the Ride by Wire electronic accelerator, and an advanced Marelli 11MP ECU, with four ride modes available: Travel, Sport, Rain, and Road.

As if that weren’t enough, each mode controls three different engine mappings, four traction control levels, and three engine-braking levels.

Considered by Moto Guzzi’s own press release to be the most advanced machine in their current lineup, the V100 Mandello is a cool cat sporting a compact, lightweight – and sideways – twin-engine, whose heart beats 103 mm (four inches) shorter in length than the smooth V85 TT small block from the same company.

The ‘sideways’ aspect – in which both cylinder heads are rotated by 90° – was purported by the press release to be “a decision that increases on-board comfort and rationalizes the positioning of components in the intake and electronic injection systems.”

“Its actual displacement equates to 1042cc, while timing involves a double overhead camshaft with finger followers and four valves per cylinder, which are chain driven,” reads the press release.

“It also flaunts a wet sump lubrication system, a liquid cooling system, and a hydraulically controlled wet clutch.”

“Performance is second to none, with power more than 115 HP and torque of more than 105 Nm, with 90% already available at 3500 rpm and the limiter set at 9500 rpm.”

Beyond the engine, we’ve also got that swanky adaptive aerodynamic system; a neat concept that uses deflectors to automatically adjust the air pressure load for the rider, with the potential to reduce as much as 22% total air pressure – more, if you want to use the electronically adjustable height of the bike’s top fairing.

The press release tells us that the bike will be available in two versions, with the more upper-shelf variant sporting Öhlins semi-active suspension along with “quick shift, heated handgrips, and the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform (think infotainment plus music) that allows a smartphone to be connected to the instrumentation via Bluetooth to extend its functions.”

Stay tuned for more updates on this new machine, be sure to stay up to date on everything EICMA with our newly curated “EICMA2021” category, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.