Kawasaki Reveals Three More Bikes at Japan Mobility Show

As if Kawasaki’s prospects and anticipations for EICMA 2023 aren’t enough, we’ve just had two new Team Green bikes debuted at the Japan Mobility Show (JMS), with a third refreshed in time for the new season of scoots and shenanigans.

Keep in mind, it wasn’t until recently that trademark filings were required to be used within a certain period of time to be considered eligible for approval (via Ben Purvis’s findings at CycleWorld). This means anything trademarked at an older date doesn’t have to show up within the same time frame as documents submitted, say, in the past year or so.

But back to the bikes.

2024 Kawasaki W230

A view of Kawasaki’s new W230. Media provided by the Japan Mobility Show.

While 2017’s W175 certainly continued Kawi’s “W” series, the company knew that the “retro sport” concept would do better with a tad more punt; as such, Kawasaki’s time at the Japan Mobility Show has also published an all-new “W230” for the four-stroke, SOHC single-cylinder crowd.

The 2024 Kawasaki W230 shows off a steel double-cradle chassis, with (more) spoked rubber rolling out a dual-dial situ, which in turn is complemented by a single round headlight, a classic, teardrop-style gas tank and additional steel mudguard fenders (the latter garners mixed opinions, depend on where you shop).

We’re told that the seat height is nice and low, too, with weight clocking in at an unnamed, yet light, figure.

Looking forward to additional information on this particular machine.

2024 Kawasaki Meguro S1

A view of Kawasaki’s new Meguro S1. Media provided by the Japan Mobility Show.

According to the recent JMS press release, Kawasaki finally made use of that “Meguro” moniker that was trademarked back in 2019!

Meet the Meguro S1, a machine named, touted to be “the legitimate successor to the Kawasaki 250 Meguro SG released in 1964.” For those of you who don’t know, Kawasaki merged with Meguro Manufacturing Co (目黒製作所) back during that year, so this bike is purportedly built to continue a century of Meguro inspiration and reliability.

The 2024 Meguro S1 has an air-cooled, 250cc-class single-cylinder powertrain that rolls on spoked rubber and sports a juicy black and chrome fuel tank.

The jury’s still out on whether or not this bike will come to America; for the time being, assume that the Eastern Hemisphere will be the opening market choice with potential for EU integration at a later date.

2024 Kawasaki KLX230

A view of Kawasaki’s new KLX230. Media provided by the Japan Mobility Show.

On top of the two new bikes above, Kawasaki had a machine refreshed in time for the JMS spotlight: The fun, accessible, easy-going KLX230.

For this year, JMS’s release tells us that the 2024 KLX230 now touts ticker saddles, as well as smartphone connectivity and switchable ABS, making the use of the dual-sport calibrated Anti-Braking System (developed hand-in-hand with Bosch®) a much more intuitive tool.

In plain English, if you don’t want ABS, you can now the thing off. Fantastic.

Other perks include the vagaries associated with “optimized frame and suspension,” as well as a smaller headlight and more sporty liveries to keep the crowds inspired by Kawasaki’s KX series race machines, as one does.

What do you think of these three motorcycles that KAwasaki debuted at 2023’s Japan Mobility Show?

*All media provided by JMS*