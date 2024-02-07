Kawasaki 7 Hybrid / Z7 Hybrid Debuts to American Shores

Kawasaki’s hybrid motorcycle duo is now available in America

Both bikes are priced at an MSRP of $12,499 USD

News follows rumors of an upcoming “Versys 7 Hybrid”

Team Green has officially brought the world’s first mass-produced strong hybrid motorcycle to the United States!

The announcement was made back in January, along with the pricing for each bike:

2024 Kawsaki Ninja 7: $12,499 USD

2024 Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid: $12,499 USD

A view of Kawasaki’s 2024 Ninja 7 hybrid motorcycle. Media provided by Kawasaki EU.

What can we expect for Kawasaki’s new hybrid duo?

Per the Kawasaki EU website, each hybrid bike comes with nifty features such as a 451cc parallel-twin /electric platform working through a 6-speed Automated Manual Transmission, a handful of merged Ride Modes including “SPORT HYBRID, ECO-HYBRID, ALL-ELECTRIC EV,” and an additional E-BOOST feature to help the claims that this platform punts out “the instant acceleration of a 1,000cc-class supersport model” (via Kawasaki).

With the hydraulic clutch worked by the bike’s ECU, the world’s first mass-produced hybrid motorcycle certainly serves up a clever solution to ever-tightening emissions regulations in Europe.

A view of Kawasaki’s 2024 Ninja 7 hybrid motorcycle. Media provided by Kawasaki EU.

Are there any other hybrid motorcycles Kawasaki’s working on?

As a matter of fact, we think there is.

According to Punya Sharma (Top Speed), patent filings have been found that show Kawasaki’s applied for protection on a new hybrid Adventure Touring model.

We may not yet know when Kawasaki’s lab will be finished with this “Versys 7 Hybrid,” but the machine will carry an identical parallel-twin /electric platform as that of Kawi’s Ninja 7 HEV and Z7 Hybrid, leading us to believe that Team Green is making the most of their new ‘halfsies heart.

Do you think Kawasaki’s hybrid motorcycles will do well in America’s markets?