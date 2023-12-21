Become a Member: Get Ad-Free Access to 3,000+ Reviews, Guides, & More
Rumor Has It: Kawasaki’s Got Another Hybrid In The Works

Patent Filings Show Versys 7 Hybrid

A view of Kawasaki's Versys 650 Grand Tourer motorcycle.
  • Patent filings show Kawasaki working on a Versys 7 Hybrid bike
  • 2D sketches show similar aesthetics to Kawasaki’s current Versys
  • Perks include extended range and more torque

And then there were three. 

Should these recent patent filings be correct, Kawasaki’s Ninja 7 HEV (the world’s first mass-produced “Strong Hybrid”) and follow-up Z7 Hybrid will soon have a new sibling – and this time, Kawi’s banking on Adventure Touring to catch the industry’s eye.

Kawasaki's Z7 Hybrid motorcycle.
Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid: What We Know

According to Punya Sharma’s coverage (Top Speed), Kawasaki has just filed for a “Versys 7 Hybrid;” this bike will show off model obligatories like a single seat, the iconic Versys half-fairings, and a large-and-in-charge tank. 

Per the powertrain in the Ninja 7 and Z7, the Versys 7 will carry a 451cc parallel-twin engine mated to an electric heart; when in full tilt, this dynamic duo will be capable of “instant acceleration to rival that of a 1,000cc-class supersport model from a standing start” (via Kawasaki’s press release).

Kawasaki's Ninja 7 Hybrid motorcycle.
Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid: What to Expect

The Versys is touted as a decent, middleweight Adventure tourer with agreeable range specs and a price that won’t break the bank. While pricing is likely not going to be a while for this patent, we would imagine that the novelty of owning a hybrid bike will help to jack up price points a bit. 

Suspension will have to be tweaked, too, considering Team Green’s traditional Versys shows off an impressive package complete with semi-active electronic suspension. 

A view of Moto Morini's X-Cape 650.
Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid: Competitor Estimations

Should Kawasaki’s Versys 7 Hybrid carry the same un-tweaked platform as the Ninja 7 and Z7, the ADV tourer will be capable of 68.5hp and 44.2lb-ft of yank kicking in from 2,800rpm. 

Sharma was right on the money in estimating that competitors would include: 

  1. Moto Morini X-Cape 650
  2. Yamaha Tenere 700
  3. Suzuki V-Strom 650

When do you think Kawasaki will debut their Versys 7 Hybrid? 

