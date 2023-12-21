Rumor Has It: Kawasaki’s Got Another Hybrid In The Works

Patent filings show Kawasaki working on a Versys 7 Hybrid bike

2D sketches show similar aesthetics to Kawasaki’s current Versys

Perks include extended range and more torque

And then there were three.

Should these recent patent filings be correct, Kawasaki’s Ninja 7 HEV (the world’s first mass-produced “Strong Hybrid”) and follow-up Z7 Hybrid will soon have a new sibling – and this time, Kawi’s banking on Adventure Touring to catch the industry’s eye.

Kawasaki’s Z7 Hybrid motorcycle. Media provided by Kawasaki.

Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid: What We Know

According to Punya Sharma’s coverage (Top Speed), Kawasaki has just filed for a “Versys 7 Hybrid;” this bike will show off model obligatories like a single seat, the iconic Versys half-fairings, and a large-and-in-charge tank.

Per the powertrain in the Ninja 7 and Z7, the Versys 7 will carry a 451cc parallel-twin engine mated to an electric heart; when in full tilt, this dynamic duo will be capable of “instant acceleration to rival that of a 1,000cc-class supersport model from a standing start” (via Kawasaki’s press release).

Kawasaki’s Ninja 7 Hybrid motorcycle. Media provided by Kawasaki.

Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid: What to Expect

The Versys is touted as a decent, middleweight Adventure tourer with agreeable range specs and a price that won’t break the bank. While pricing is likely not going to be a while for this patent, we would imagine that the novelty of owning a hybrid bike will help to jack up price points a bit.

Suspension will have to be tweaked, too, considering Team Green’s traditional Versys shows off an impressive package complete with semi-active electronic suspension.

A view of Moto Morini’s X-Cape 650. Media provided by Moto Morini.

Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid: Competitor Estimations

Should Kawasaki’s Versys 7 Hybrid carry the same un-tweaked platform as the Ninja 7 and Z7, the ADV tourer will be capable of 68.5hp and 44.2lb-ft of yank kicking in from 2,800rpm.

Sharma was right on the money in estimating that competitors would include:

Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Yamaha Tenere 700 Suzuki V-Strom 650

When do you think Kawasaki will debut their Versys 7 Hybrid?