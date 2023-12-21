Rumor Has It: Kawasaki’s Got Another Hybrid In The Works

|
And then there were three.
Should these recent patent filings be correct, Kawasaki’s Ninja 7 HEV (the world’s first mass-produced “Strong Hybrid”) and follow-up Z7 Hybrid will soon have a new sibling – and this time, Kawi’s banking on Adventure Touring to catch the industry’s eye.
Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid: What We Know
According to Punya Sharma’s coverage (Top Speed), Kawasaki has just filed for a “Versys 7 Hybrid;” this bike will show off model obligatories like a single seat, the iconic Versys half-fairings, and a large-and-in-charge tank.
Per the powertrain in the Ninja 7 and Z7, the Versys 7 will carry a 451cc parallel-twin engine mated to an electric heart; when in full tilt, this dynamic duo will be capable of “instant acceleration to rival that of a 1,000cc-class supersport model from a standing start” (via Kawasaki’s press release).
Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid: What to Expect
The Versys is touted as a decent, middleweight Adventure tourer with agreeable range specs and a price that won’t break the bank. While pricing is likely not going to be a while for this patent, we would imagine that the novelty of owning a hybrid bike will help to jack up price points a bit.
Suspension will have to be tweaked, too, considering Team Green’s traditional Versys shows off an impressive package complete with semi-active electronic suspension.
Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid: Competitor Estimations
Should Kawasaki’s Versys 7 Hybrid carry the same un-tweaked platform as the Ninja 7 and Z7, the ADV tourer will be capable of 68.5hp and 44.2lb-ft of yank kicking in from 2,800rpm.
Sharma was right on the money in estimating that competitors would include:
- Moto Morini X-Cape 650
- Yamaha Tenere 700
- Suzuki V-Strom 650
When do you think Kawasaki will debut their Versys 7 Hybrid?