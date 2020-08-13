Jason Momoa and Harley-Davidson Team Up Again for the United We Will Ride Campaign

Motorcycles and Momoa

Jason Momoa and Harley-Davidson have paired up in the past, but now he’s helping the company out with the United We Will Ride campaign. To help the initiative, Momoa directed a six-part video series that showcases important individuals in the Harley-Davidson community.

The video series will focus on riders coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantine that has come with it. The video series focuses not just on stock Harley-Davidson motorcycles but the vibrant custom bike scene that is a massive part of the Harley community.

To announce the series Harley has posted an introductory video that showcases a lot of what is to come and introduces the idea of riding and being a rider during the Coronavirus. The video is a slow and emotional take with some breathy voice-over from Momoa. Seeing as how he directed the six-part video series, you can expect more of the same in the upcoming episodes. You can check out the intro video below, and I encourage you to check out the whole video series.