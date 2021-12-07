Injusa: Battery-Powered Replica Bikes For the Mini Masses

A genius Spanish toymaker named Antonio Berbegal Verdú started a store back in 1947 that specialized in children’s toys, among other things. That store – called Injusa, today – has a lineup of battery-powered replica bikes for the mini humans of the house.

And I want one for my niece.

Got a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure kicking around in the garage? You, too, can influence your little three-year-old tyke to the Beemer side with a mini version of your own chonker, complete with light, sounds, and a wee slice of the action (by ‘action’, we mean an average speed of 4-6kmph).

Perhaps you’re more Team Green, with a personal room for your beloved Kawasaki ZX10R bedecked in the signature livery; fear not, Injusa also has its 12V counterpart kicking around just waiting for your kid of choice to mosey up and learn a little from their elders.

Other choices on Injusa’s webpage include an ‘Aprilia RSV’(we’re automatically adding a ‘4’ to that in our heads), a ‘Moto Repsol’ replica, and a CBR supersport, on top of the obligatory off-road additions such as the CR Cross (a CRF450RX-lookalike) – heck, they’ve even got a neat cherry red Africa Twin.

Prices range anywhere from €171.00 for the CR Cross (12V) to a whopping €507.00 for the Moto BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (for a Beemer, that’s a fitting price hike) – but really, does price matter when you’re securing memories to last a lifetime?

Besides. The kid said ‘mama’ first…doesn’t that mean you’re automatically allowed a bit of wiggle room when it comes to helping your tyke choose a moto-side?…

Here’s a list – according to Injusa’s official website – of the perks associated with the Injusa Moto BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (24V), in case you’re wondering what you’re getting for these battery-powered beasties.

(it’s no Indian EFTR Mini, but for a toy, we’re impressed at the list regardless)

You will be able to use it on all terrains. The rims of this 12-inch motorbike are made of metal, and it also has inflatable wheels that provide a perfect grip on any type of surface.

The latest technology. This model has a drum brake to bring the motorbike to a safe stop. In addition, the throttle is located on the handlebar, and it reaches a maximum speed of 11 km/h, thanks to its 24-volt battery.

Charger also is included. When stationary, it can stand upright thanks to the handy built-in kickstand. And for added realism, a fully functional start button is located on the frame.

Great lighting system. Both the front and rear lights feature state-of-the-art LED technology, and they come on when the motorbike is started.

Its dimensions make it easy to use. Product dimensions: 123.8 x 52.9 x 79.5 cm (L x W x H).

This model can be used by children between 6 and 10 years old. Supports a maximum weight of 50 kg, and it weighs only 18.2 kg.

Let us know if you plan on grabbing one of these for the next generation. I happen to know somebody in search of a sidecar model for their doodle pup, so it seems future riders will come in all shapes and sizes…

Stay tuned for updates, be sure to take a gander at Injusa’s official website, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media courtesy of Injusa’s official website*