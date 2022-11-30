Industry Insider: Royal Enfield Regains Distribution in UK

Royal Enfield has decided to distribute their own bikes for a more direct feedback chain – and considering the viral success of their new Hunter 350, the financial surplus is likely a big part of the kick-in.

The move to have RE distribute RE bikes for the UK is clever, considering the brand began in the UK; having bikes be directly managed in their original homeland will likely increase customer satisfaction and connections, too – that is, if Arun Gopal, Head of Royal Enfield’s European Business Markets, has anything to do with it.

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Media sourced from 1000PS.

“We have a fantastic business model working with distributors. It’s done really well for us,” clarifies Gopal to MCN.

“In the UK this year we’ve been a clear number one in the mid-sized motorcycle segment for the first time outside of India…[so] as we scale up operations…[this is] for us to really strengthen that position [and] for us to have a better idea of what’s really happening in the market.”

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Media sourced from 1000PS.

Previously, Royal Enfield bikes were distributed by Chorley-based MotoGB – a name that also shows up when Benelli, Lambretta and Italjet distribution becomes the topic of choice.

With Royal Enfield beginning this new journey as of May 1, 2023 (and also taking over their own marketing, warranty service, after sales and customer care responsibilities), we’ll expect details in the new year; meantime, stay connected by subscribing to our newsletter.

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Media sourced from Royal Enfield.

