Rumor Has It: Benelli’s 752S Will Have a Massive Refresh

Imagine the Benelli 752S, but loaded with 45 more cc’s and sporting a new engine platform refresh.

That’s exactly what’s in store for Benelli’s new machine – and best part, the bike will apparently be a whopping 20kg lighter than her 752s counterpart.

Benelli’s 752S, which is slotted for a big upgrade for the coming lineup. Media sourced from Motociclismo.

“Said displacement increase will also undoubtedly boost power slightly – more specifically, from around 80 ponies to 95 horsepower, putting it closer to the ballpark of the likes of the [KTM] 890 Duke and BMW F 900 R,” adds the report from RideApart.

A 799cc parallel-twin – same engine type, different displacement – wil give us a 20hp increase, bumping up the power displacement to 95hp, with the whole kit and caboodle being manufactured by by Qianjiang Motors in China.

As for pricing and availability, we’ve yet to be given a date – though we’re pretty sure that the unit will be coming out of Qianjiang and offr the usual bang-for-buck bargain with premium features.

Stay tuned here at our new shiny wBW webpage, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.