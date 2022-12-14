Industry Insider: Energica’s Expanding her Bikes to New Markets

As if news of Energica’s 2023 lineup and ongoing generosity to the zero-emissions transport industry aren’t enough, the Italian manufacturer of electric motorcycles has now decided to expand their two-wheeled efforts to the saturated markets of Japan and Australia.

These guys don’t slow down…in fact, the brand’s laser focus and smart scaling might be a little scary if it weren’t doing such good things for our global electric-focused markets, marques and masses.

Energica’s Eva Ribelle. Media sourced from Energica.

Expect the first bikes to hit both countries in the beginning of 2023, with everything being made possible thanks to Energica’s partnerships with Estar & Co., Ltd. (Japan’s markets) and Australian Electric Motor Co. (Australia).

I guess all that’s left now is to see how the machines fare – though based on how Energica’s been gunning for pioneering zero-emission tech since the starting days of the brand, we’re thinking they’ll be just peachy.

Energica Motor Company CEO Livia Cevolini agrees.

“Japan is a key market for us,” says Cevolini in a report from Business Upturn.

“Energica’s presence in Japan was sealed in August at the eight-hour Suzuka Circuit where our bikes were acclaimed for their performance during the numerous test laps at this prestigious and world-renowned endurance race.”

Bottom line, Energica’s passion in contributing a versatile electric industry ain’t stopping anytime soon – and we’re here for the ongoing uptick.

“Ideanomics has committed to extending Energica’s footprint across the globe,” adds Robin Mackie, Ideanomics Mobility CEO.

“This new market entry into Japan and Australia will contribute to what we anticipate a strong fourth quarter and long-term consistent revenue growth.”

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.