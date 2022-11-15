Energica’s New 2023 Lineup Boasts Even More Range and Yank

There’s something innately sexy about a motorcycle brand quietly going about their business when the business in question is punting out record-breaking numbers to our good industry.

To that effect, we now have Energica’s updated 2023 lineup, which was debuted to the masses during this year’s iteration of EICMA, which ran from November 8th-13th.

Energica’s new 2023 model lineup, as per the debut at EICMA. Media sourced from Energica.

With Energica’s most recent successes (in the motorcycle sector) being premiered in the chassis of an electric adventure bike called the Experia, the Italian marque has now brought up the specs of more of their range to meet similar standards in torque and range, “thanks to advancements in battery chemistry.”

According to MCN, a range increase of 5% also means a jump in torque by 7Nm (5.1lbft) to a grand total of 35Nm (28.8lb-ft) for the following model power profiles:

EsseEsse9+

Ego+

Eva Ribelle

Naturally, Energica’s Experia remains in her own class for yank, with the 2023 offering showing off 115Nm (85lbft) – and we’ve even heard of an A2 licence-compliant Experia that will be able to be upgraded once the rider has passed their full license (that one won’t be ready before 2023).

“All models now offer 261 miles of city riding, 160 miles of combined riding and 130 miles of extra-urban riding,” continues the report.

“Flat to 80% charge can be done in 40 minutes via DC fast charging.”

For electronics, we’ve got a 4.3″ TFT colour display dashboard (COBO 5” for the Experia), as well as urban, eco, rain, and sport riding modes, with the addition of “three customisable modes for the Experia and four regenerative maps; low, medium, high and off.”

The functional perks of this range also come with traction control, cruise control, park assist, and a nifty keyless system.

“When Ideanomics acquired Energica, our goal was to help the company expand beyond its racing heritage,” enthuses Robin Mackie, President of Ideanomics Mobility in an official press release from Ideanomics, Energica’s parent company.

“Today, I am proud Ideanomics has enabled Energica to double its production capacity, introduce new models with a wider market appeal, and secure large fleet orders.”

“Underpinning this success is a simple fact – Energica makes the world’s best electric motorcycles.”

Not arguing with that, though y'all can contribute your own two cents below;