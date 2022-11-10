EICMA 2022: The Aprilia RS 660 Extrema

You know what I needed when I woke up this morning?

AnAprilia RS 660 on a diet, gilt in carbonfiber, and bristling to the hairline with new tech.

Perhaps ‘need’ isn’t the word…but when it comes to leaning into next Tuesday for the pure purpose of hitting a century in 5 seconds flat, I can find worse ways to spend the upcoming vacation green.

Meet the all-new April RS 660 Extrema – the new addition to April’s middleweight super sport range. Media sourced from Wide Magazine.

Meet the Aprilia RS 660 Extrema; as per the label, she’s an ‘extreme’ version of the iconic RS 660. Evidence of the drama is felt in her weight – 366lb dry – and her power specs, which show off 100 pretty ponies for the nearest hooning adventure.

An SC Project dresses the bike’s personality at the rear, while the carbon fiber components – muffler, front mudguard and new belly pan – complement a new nifty perk for the track.

New to the RS range, the Extrema shows off the ability to choose a GP-style quick shift – in an upside-down shifting pattern, no less. Previously, such a switch in software would have required professional help and/or some quick tinkering; now, the gearbox can be configured completely autonomously for either the street or the track.

The term ‘handy hooner’ comes to mind…and that’s not counting the single-seat tail fairing from the Aprilia factory, which is included along with the pillion seat if you’re buying this thing.

Naturally, a drop this big wouldn’t come without a date to anticipate arrival into the market…the problem is that no one has heard anything yet.

(Guess that’s one of the cons of being early to the publisher’s desk. Mea culpa there.)

Stay tuned for updates as they come down the pipeline; we expect the Aprilia RS 60 Extrema to sport her faithful white and red livery when her time comes, so check back for more news when you can, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.