India’s Bike Of The Year: Royal Enfield Meteor 350

India’s Best Bike

The Indian Automotive Awards came to a close recently, and it left us with news that the recent Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was named Motorcycle of the Year.

The Indian Motorcycle Of The Year award holds significant weight, given how competitive their low-displacement market is and the sheer volume of sales that these bikes are subject to; but the award isn’t purely based on sales figures. India’s best automotive journalists also take into account the performance, price, sales, and available options that the motorcycle may or may not have.

When I say that the sub-350cc market is competitive in India, I really mean it. Although the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 went home with the award that night, there were many other strong competitors to take the title such as the Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM 390 Adventure, and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 – all motorcycles that had great sales and keep up (or in some cases, surpasses) with the Meteor 350 when it comes to performance.

The runner-up for the award was the KTM 390 Adventure, and third place was given to Hero’s Xtreme 160R. Most motorcycles such as Hero’s entire lineup and the Bajaj Dominar 250 are pretty extreme when it comes to modern styling, so it’s great to see a classicly-styled motorcycle take the cake meaning retro motorcycle are making a comeback more than ever before.

Royal Enfield’s Meteor 350 comes with everything you would need in a motorcycle; hence the award win. The 349cc thumper produces 20 horsepower and around 20 lb-ft of torque that is translated through a five-speed clutch transmission. Royal Enfield has taken much care in ensuring this motorcycle has plenty of add-ons and parts support, and it even comes standard with dual-channel ABS and RE’s new handy Tripper Navigation system that allows for seamless integration with your phone’s GPS to give you turn-by-turn directions to aid in getting you to your destination. For more information about the Meteor 350, check out our model presentation post found here.