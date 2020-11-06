Royal Enfield Presents the Meteor 350

A New 350 Cruiser

The Royal Enfield Meteor has been a long time coming. The motorcycle was rumored and spotted testing and discussed in length, and now the company has finally revealed its latest 350 for the Indian market, according to the Italian publication Motociclismo.

This new bike is built on the J1D platform, which is a double-cradle frame with two-channel ABS disc brakes (two-piston calipers up front and a single in the rear), a telescopic fork, and dual rear shock absorbers. The bike’s engine is a 349cc air-cooled single-cylinder with fuel injection. It’s good for about 21 hp and 20 lb-ft of torque.

That engine mates to a five-speed gearbox, and the tank holds about four gallons. The bike also has a seat height of about 30 inches. It has a conventional front fork, two rear shock absorbers with adjustable preload, a 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch wheel in the rear.

The bike has retro or classic cruiser looks, but it does feature some special equipment including instrumentation that’s mostly digital. There are two round displays. The one on the left has a digital set up in the center and a conventional needle speedo on the outer edge. The one on the right can connect to your smartphone to show you GPS navigation. There’s also a USB charging port.

Royal Enfield will sell this bike in Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova trim levels. Each will get different colors and some minor changes. According to Motociclismo, the European launch of this bike is in December. From there, we will see if the company will bring it to North America. I don’t see anything for the price as of yet.