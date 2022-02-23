Indian Reveals New Pursuit Models

Indian Motorcycle has announced its first new motorcycle for 2022, and it’s one that we’ve been looking forward to for a while now. The Indian Pursuit joins the American manufacturer’s Touring lineup a couple of years after its name was first spotted on a patent application. The Pursuit is based on the Indian Challenger and takes things up a notch by introducing several touring-oriented features.

The powerplant at the heart of the Pursuit is shared with the Challenger. Powering the motorcycle is the company’s 1,768cc PowerPlus V-twin engine in an identical state of tune. Peak output figures then are 122hp and 128lb-ft of torque. The two motorcycles share other features; as CycleWorld points out, the Pursuit uses a similar fairing with its signature single headlight.

Considering its more touring-oriented approach, the Pursuit comes fully loaded and ready to go in that regard. It gets a taller windscreen, heated grips, a new ‘Touring Comfort’ seat, and footboards for the rider and pillion. It also comes standard with saddlebags and a top box, which offer a combined capacity of over 35 gallons! That’s enough space to store two full-face helmets, with room to spare for all your clothes and more.

There are multiple technological updates on offer as well. The 7 inch Ride Command infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and lets you control music and navigation.

The Pursuit is available in two variants — the Pursuit Limited, prices for which start at $29,999, and the Pursuit Dark Horse, which carries a $30,999 base price tag. While the former gets a little more color and chrome, the latter comes with blacked-out bits, typical of the ‘Dark Horse’ models in the Indian portfolio.

If you want even more than what’s offered as standard, Indian gives you the option of opting for the Premium Package for an additional $3,000. This gets you the added functionality of an all-new electronically adjustable rear suspension, for which you can adjust preload on the fly using the infotainment system. Springing for the extra package also adds heated seats and Indian’s Smart Lean technology, which is essentially IMU-enabled features, like cornering ABS.