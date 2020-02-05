Indian Motorcycle Will Likely Release a Scout Bobber Sixty This Year

A Baby Scout Bobber Could be Delivered Soon

The Indian Scout family could have a new baby model soon. The other smaller-displacement bike would be more of a little badass than the Scout Sixty. It’d be a Scout Bobber Sixty. According to some new California Air Resources Board (CARB) filings, the motorcycle company has a 2020 Indian Scout Bobber sixty for the 2020 model year. However, I have not seen any official stuff from the company.

So what does this bike offer that the other Scout Bobber doesn’t? A bit more of a stripped-down experience, and likely it would have a lower price tag. The motorcycle would get the 999cc engine instead of the bigger 1,133cc engine. To put it plainly, if you want the smaller engine, a five-speed gearbox, and a lower price tag, but you also want bobber styling, then this is the bike for you.

The price has not been announced and Indian has been quiet so far. However, the regular Scout Sixty goes for $8,999 and so I’d assume this would be close to that. It might be $8,500 or something like that, which would be similar to change in price the 1,133cc versions of the Scout.

Personally, I’d like to see Indian do a much smaller displacement Scout motorcycle. A 650cc or 750cc would be awesome. Until then, though, I’ll just have to settle for this 999cc machine.