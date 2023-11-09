Indian Motorcycle Debuts 2024 Lineup, Including Limited Edition Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon

Indian Motorcycles has finally raised the veil on their new lineup, and the range of bikes includes a Challenger Elite, a redesigned Powerban Audio, and one very exclusive, very sexy FTR.
As Indian’s President says, listening to fan feedback has paid off:
It’s amazing to think how far we’ve come in developing and expanding our lineup of motorcycles… Riders are choosing Indian Motorcycle. We’re growing share and growing retail volume all over the world. We’ve received incredible rider feedback and continue to refine, enhance, and fine-tune our lineup and accessories based off this feedback.”
– Mike Dougherty, President of Indian Motorcycle
With that little tidbit nestled in our ears, let’s dive in and take a closer look at that sweet 2024 FTR x 100% R Carbon before we get into the Elite, the Powerband audio and the MY2024 lineup, shall we?
2024 FTR x 100% R Carbon
This newest FTR is bristling carbon fiber componentry and hails from a partnership with “100%,” a premium provider of motocross parts – a great combo and one that makes this 2024 FTR x 100% R Carbon all the more attractive.
Co-branding highlights this bike’s tank side, a piece that was made out of carbon fiber alongside the headlight nacelle, seat cowl, and front fender. Everything has been painted a translucent “Blue Candy” so that the fiber pops, highlighting other carbon bits like the engine covers, chain guard, and exhaust heat shield.
Indian’s also tricked out this FTR with goodies like the blacked-out Öhlins® front forks and rear shock spring, the similarly blacked-out titanium Akrapovič pipe, and the splash of Gilles Tooling parts (bar-end weights, oil cap, and radiator cap).
The whole kit houses that iconic liquid-cooled V-twin heat capable of 120hp and 87ft-lb of yank, stopped by radially-mounted dual-disc Brembo® power. Add a neat 4” touchscreen compatible with RIDE COMMAND (turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth® connectivity, and Rain, Standard, and Sport Ride Modes), and the starting MSRP of $18,999 USD makes total sense for this.
Expect the 400-piece fleet of Indian’s 2024 FTR x 100% R Carbon to be available as of the end of this month.
2024 Indian Challenger Elite
Of course, where would Indian’s lineup be without continual updates to the iconic Elite range?
2024 has bestowed upon our community a new kind of ultimate America bagger; for this year, only 325 of Indian’s Challenger Elite will be available to purchase at an MSRP of $38,499 USD; for that price, you’re getting a custom-inspired Charcoal Candy paint scheme that covers Indian’s V-Twin PowerPlus engine capable of 122 pretty, pretty ponies.
Further perks include:
- Redesigned PowerBand Audio system featuring four 100-watt speakers, two fairing speakers, and two saddlebag speakers
- A re-stitched saddle
- Fox® electronically adjustable rear suspension preload
- Smart Lean Tech
- Adaptive LED Headlight + DRLs
- Adjustable flare windscreen
- Driver and passenger Headdress Floorboards
- Heated grips
- Saddlebag lights
- Saddlebag closeouts
- Three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard, and Sport
Expect the new 2024 Indian Challenger Elite to be available by the end of this month at select dealerships.
Indian PowerBand Audio
Indian’s adapted to a tweak or two in the acoustic department; for 2024, expect to see this new PowerBand Audio system, designed explicitly for Indian’s baggers and tourers. Wattage is now doubled, with 50% more bass and auto-optimizers, with the usual water resistance ratings to follow the continual goal of an “immersive listening experience.”
Here’s what the kit includes:
- Louder, clearer, more bass-heavy 100-watt speakers
- UnderGlow LED speaker accent lighting
- New styling (titanium-plated dome)
- Intuitive Audio Controls (including nine-band equalizer)
- Factory-backed quality
- Easy installation
Expect this new system to be compatible with 2020-2024 Indian models, with riders now able to take this system up to 800 watts.
Want a Bass Boost Tune software upgrade? She’s available, but only for 2020-2023 Indian models.
The 2024 Indian Lineup
For this model year, America’s oldest motorcycle company in continuous production has provided updates to the livery and pricing of many of their models.
Here are the new colors and tags:
(FYI, if you see an “*,” that means you can add PowerBand Audio straight from the factory)
FTR
- FTR
- Starting at $13,499 USD
- Paint Colors: Indy Red over Black
- FTR Sport
- Starting at $15,749 USD
- Paint Colors: Granite Gray over Blue; Storm Gray over Red
- FTR R Carbon
- Starting at $17,249 USD
- Paint Color: Carbon Fiber over Indian Motorcycle Red
- FTR x 100% R Carbon
- Starting at $18,999 USD
- Paint Color: Blue Candy Carbon Fiber
Scout
- Scout Sixty
- Starting at $11,749 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Stealth Gray
- Scout Bobber Sixty
- Starting at $10,749 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Black Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Ghost White
- Scout Rogue Sixty
- Starting at $11,249 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Storm Gray; Spirit Blue Smoke
- Scout
- Starting at $13,249 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic; Maroon Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic over Black Metallic; Black Metallic over Silver Quartz Metallic (Icon); Copper Metallic (Icon)
- Scout Bobber
- Starting at $12,249 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Springfield Blue; Sunset Red Smoke; Black Smoke; Silver Quartz Smoke; Sagebrush Smoke; Stealth Gray (Icon); Copper Smoke (Icon); Indy Red (Icon)
- Scout Bobber Twenty
- Starting at $13,249 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Smoke; Maroon Metallic
- Scout Rogue
- Starting at $12,749 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Storm Blue; Sagebrush Smoke; Black Smoke; Stealth Gray; Black Azure Crystal (Icon); Copper Metallic (Icon)
Chief
- Chief
- Starting at $14,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic; Maroon Metallic Smoke
- Chief Dark Horse
- Starting at $18,499 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Springfield Blue Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Sandstone Smoke (Icon)
- Chief Bobber
- Starting at $16,499 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic Smoke
- Chief Bobber Dark Horse
- Starting at $19,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Storm Gray; Sunset Red Smoke; Copper Metallic Pearl (Icon)
- Super Chief
- Starting at $18,999 USD
- Paint Color: Black Metallic
- Super Chief Limited
- Starting at $21,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Maroon Metallic Pearl
- Sport Chief
- Starting at $19,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sunset Red Smoke; Ghost White Metallic Smoke; Granite Gray; Smoky Quartz Metallic Pearl (Icon)
Indian Springfield
- Indian Springfield
- Starting at $22,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic over Titanium Merallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Bronze Pearl Metallic
- Indian Springfield Dark Horse
- Starting at $24,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sagebrush Green Smoke
Chieftain
- Chieftain
- Starting at $23,999 USD
- Paint Color: Black Metallic
- Chieftain Dark Horse*
- Starting at $29,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Ghost White Metallic Smoke with graphics; Granite Gray; Sunset Smoke; Sandstone Smoke (Icon); Stealth Gray Azure with graphics (Icon)
- Chieftain Limited*
- Starting at $28,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Maroon Metallic with graphics; Spirit Blue Metallic; Black Metallic
Indian Challenger
- Indian Challenger
- Starting at $26,499 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Smoke
- Indian Challenger Dark Horse*
- Starting at $30,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sunset Red Smoke; Spirit Blue Smoke; Sunset Orange Pearl (Icon); Storm Gray Azure (Icon); Black Metallic over Smoky Quartz Metallic Pearl (Icon)
- Indian Challenger Limited*
- Starting at $29,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Sunset Red Metallic
- Indian Challenger Elite*
- Starting at $38,499 USD
- Paint Color: Charcoal Candy
Roadmaster
- Roadmaster
- Starting at $32,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic over Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Spirit Blue Metallic
- Roadmaster Dark Horse*
- Starting at $32,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Maroon Metallic
- Roadmaster Limited*
- Starting at $32,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Azure Crystal; Spirit Blue Metallic
Indian Pursuit
- Indian Pursuit Dark Horse*
- Starting at $35,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Stalth Gray; Black Metallic over Springfield Blue; Ghost White Metallic Smoke (Icon); Dark Canyon Metallic (Icon)
- Indian Pursuit Limited*
- Starting at $34,999 USD
- Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Sunset Red Metallic; Black Metallic over Spirit Blue Metallic; Black Metallic over Titanium Metallic; Black Metallic over Copper Metallic (Icon)
Expect Indian’s 2024 lineup to be available as of sometime this month (for both Canada and the US).
What do you think of Indian’s new lineup for this year?