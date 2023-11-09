Indian Motorcycle Debuts 2024 Lineup, Including Limited Edition Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon

Indian Motorcycles has finally raised the veil on their new lineup, and the range of bikes includes a Challenger Elite, a redesigned Powerban Audio, and one very exclusive, very sexy FTR.

As Indian’s President says, listening to fan feedback has paid off:

It’s amazing to think how far we’ve come in developing and expanding our lineup of motorcycles… Riders are choosing Indian Motorcycle. We’re growing share and growing retail volume all over the world. We’ve received incredible rider feedback and continue to refine, enhance, and fine-tune our lineup and accessories based off this feedback.” – Mike Dougherty, President of Indian Motorcycle

With that little tidbit nestled in our ears, let’s dive in and take a closer look at that sweet 2024 FTR x 100% R Carbon before we get into the Elite, the Powerband audio and the MY2024 lineup, shall we?

2024 FTR x 100% R Carbon

This newest FTR is bristling carbon fiber componentry and hails from a partnership with “100%,” a premium provider of motocross parts – a great combo and one that makes this 2024 FTR x 100% R Carbon all the more attractive.

Co-branding highlights this bike’s tank side, a piece that was made out of carbon fiber alongside the headlight nacelle, seat cowl, and front fender. Everything has been painted a translucent “Blue Candy” so that the fiber pops, highlighting other carbon bits like the engine covers, chain guard, and exhaust heat shield.

Indian’s new 2024 FTR x 100% R Carbon. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

Indian’s also tricked out this FTR with goodies like the blacked-out Öhlins® front forks and rear shock spring, the similarly blacked-out titanium Akrapovič pipe, and the splash of Gilles Tooling parts (bar-end weights, oil cap, and radiator cap).

The whole kit houses that iconic liquid-cooled V-twin heat capable of 120hp and 87ft-lb of yank, stopped by radially-mounted dual-disc Brembo® power. Add a neat 4” touchscreen compatible with RIDE COMMAND (turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth® connectivity, and Rain, Standard, and Sport Ride Modes), and the starting MSRP of $18,999 USD makes total sense for this.

Expect the 400-piece fleet of Indian’s 2024 FTR x 100% R Carbon to be available as of the end of this month.

2024 Indian Challenger Elite

Of course, where would Indian’s lineup be without continual updates to the iconic Elite range?

2024 has bestowed upon our community a new kind of ultimate America bagger; for this year, only 325 of Indian’s Challenger Elite will be available to purchase at an MSRP of $38,499 USD; for that price, you’re getting a custom-inspired Charcoal Candy paint scheme that covers Indian’s V-Twin PowerPlus engine capable of 122 pretty, pretty ponies.

A view of the new Indian Challenger Elite. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

Further perks include:

Redesigned PowerBand Audio system featuring four 100-watt speakers, two fairing speakers, and two saddlebag speakers

A re-stitched saddle

Fox® electronically adjustable rear suspension preload

Smart Lean Tech

Adaptive LED Headlight + DRLs

Adjustable flare windscreen

Driver and passenger Headdress Floorboards

Heated grips

Saddlebag lights

Saddlebag closeouts

Three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard, and Sport

Expect the new 2024 Indian Challenger Elite to be available by the end of this month at select dealerships.

Indian PowerBand Audio

Indian’s adapted to a tweak or two in the acoustic department; for 2024, expect to see this new PowerBand Audio system, designed explicitly for Indian’s baggers and tourers. Wattage is now doubled, with 50% more bass and auto-optimizers, with the usual water resistance ratings to follow the continual goal of an “immersive listening experience.”

Here’s what the kit includes:

Louder, clearer, more bass-heavy 100-watt speakers

UnderGlow LED speaker accent lighting

New styling (titanium-plated dome)

Intuitive Audio Controls (including nine-band equalizer)

Factory-backed quality

Easy installation

Expect this new system to be compatible with 2020-2024 Indian models, with riders now able to take this system up to 800 watts.

Want a Bass Boost Tune software upgrade? She’s available, but only for 2020-2023 Indian models.

The 2024 Indian Lineup

A view of the motorcycles in Indian’s 2024 lineup. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

For this model year, America’s oldest motorcycle company in continuous production has provided updates to the livery and pricing of many of their models.

Here are the new colors and tags:

(FYI, if you see an “*,” that means you can add PowerBand Audio straight from the factory)

FTR

FTR

Starting at $13,499 USD

Paint Colors: Indy Red over Black



FTR Sport

Starting at $15,749 USD

Paint Colors: Granite Gray over Blue; Storm Gray over Red



FTR R Carbon

Starting at $17,249 USD

Paint Color: Carbon Fiber over Indian Motorcycle Red



FTR x 100% R Carbon

Starting at $18,999 USD

Paint Color: Blue Candy Carbon Fiber



Scout

Scout Sixty

Starting at $11,749 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Stealth Gray



Scout Bobber Sixty

Starting at $10,749 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Black Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Ghost White



Scout Rogue Sixty

Starting at $11,249 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Storm Gray; Spirit Blue Smoke



Scout

Starting at $13,249 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic; Maroon Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic over Black Metallic; Black Metallic over Silver Quartz Metallic (Icon); Copper Metallic (Icon)



Scout Bobber

Starting at $12,249 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Springfield Blue; Sunset Red Smoke; Black Smoke; Silver Quartz Smoke; Sagebrush Smoke; Stealth Gray (Icon); Copper Smoke (Icon); Indy Red (Icon)



Scout Bobber Twenty

Starting at $13,249 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Smoke; Maroon Metallic



Scout Rogue

Starting at $12,749 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Storm Blue; Sagebrush Smoke; Black Smoke; Stealth Gray; Black Azure Crystal (Icon); Copper Metallic (Icon)



Chief

Chief

Starting at $14,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic; Maroon Metallic Smoke



Chief Dark Horse

Starting at $18,499 USD

Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Springfield Blue Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Sandstone Smoke (Icon)



Chief Bobber

Starting at $16,499 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic Smoke



Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Starting at $19,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Storm Gray; Sunset Red Smoke; Copper Metallic Pearl (Icon)



Super Chief

Starting at $18,999 USD

Paint Color: Black Metallic



Super Chief Limited

Starting at $21,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Maroon Metallic Pearl



Sport Chief

Starting at $19,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sunset Red Smoke; Ghost White Metallic Smoke; Granite Gray; Smoky Quartz Metallic Pearl (Icon)



Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

Starting at $22,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic over Titanium Merallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Bronze Pearl Metallic



Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Starting at $24,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sagebrush Green Smoke



Chieftain

Chieftain

Starting at $23,999 USD

Paint Color: Black Metallic



Chieftain Dark Horse*

Starting at $29,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Ghost White Metallic Smoke with graphics; Granite Gray; Sunset Smoke; Sandstone Smoke (Icon); Stealth Gray Azure with graphics (Icon)



Chieftain Limited*

Starting at $28,999 USD

Paint Colors: Maroon Metallic with graphics; Spirit Blue Metallic; Black Metallic



Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

Starting at $26,499 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Smoke



Indian Challenger Dark Horse*

Starting at $30,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sunset Red Smoke; Spirit Blue Smoke; Sunset Orange Pearl (Icon); Storm Gray Azure (Icon); Black Metallic over Smoky Quartz Metallic Pearl (Icon)



Indian Challenger Limited*

Starting at $29,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Sunset Red Metallic



Indian Challenger Elite*

Starting at $38,499 USD

Paint Color: Charcoal Candy



Roadmaster

Roadmaster

Starting at $32,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic over Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Spirit Blue Metallic



Roadmaster Dark Horse*

Starting at $32,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Maroon Metallic



Roadmaster Limited*

Starting at $32,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Azure Crystal; Spirit Blue Metallic



Indian Pursuit

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse*

Starting at $35,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Stalth Gray; Black Metallic over Springfield Blue; Ghost White Metallic Smoke (Icon); Dark Canyon Metallic (Icon)



Indian Pursuit Limited*

Starting at $34,999 USD

Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Sunset Red Metallic; Black Metallic over Spirit Blue Metallic; Black Metallic over Titanium Metallic; Black Metallic over Copper Metallic (Icon)



Expect Indian’s 2024 lineup to be available as of sometime this month (for both Canada and the US).

What do you think of Indian’s new lineup for this year?