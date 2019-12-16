Indian Might be Working on an Adventure Bike

More and More Adventure

The motorcycle industry is all about the adventure bikes right now. Harley is getting into the game with the Pan America, Triumph has a new Tiger 900, Suzuki has a new V-Strom, and there are plenty of others. Now, according to ADV Pulse, there’s some leaked information about a new Indian adventure bike that could be coming in the future. As of right now it is called Apollo.

According to the leaked information the model will come out in 2021 and it will feature a 1,203cc engine. The Apollo, if that is really the name that Indian will go with, looks like it could come in a few different configurations. There will be a tracker version, a street version, and an adventure bike.

As ADV Pulse points out, this move actually makes sense for Indian. The company is owned by Polaris, and that company certainly knows its off-road performance vehicles. Some of that expertise and equipment could definitely be used on the new Apollo.

The one, small fuzzy image that’s circulating looks a bit like the Indian FTR1200. The Apollo project, and the adventure bike itself, will be the top of the FTR1200 platform. It’ll be interesting to see how this goes.