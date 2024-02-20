Indian Drops New Limited Edition FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan

Indian Motorcycle and Roland Sands® have just debuted an all-new FTR that reps the happy hooligans on our roads.
Today’s highlighted machine is the rowdy, “run-what-ya-brung” Limited Edition FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan – a machine designed to represent freedom, rogue bravery, and wild abandon, as both Indian’s CEO and Roland Sands are proud to tout:
|
– Aaron Jax, VP, Indian Motorcycle
|
– Roland Sands, Founder of Roland Sands Design®
Let’s take a look at the list of goodies and see what Indian Motorcycles and RSD® gave us for componentry, yeah?
FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Specs
Is a hooligan a hooligan without pushing a boundary or two?
We argue not, which is probably why Indian’s new 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan was designed with a 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-Twin capable of 120hp, with 87 ft-lbs of torque available @ 6,000 rpm.
The above muscle madness is translated through a 491 lb weight rating (dry), with the addition of a 3.4 gallon gas tank to ensure any and all tomfoolery stays fully fuelled for the foreseeable future.
FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Hardware
According to Indian’s recent press release, the new Limited Edition FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan shows off a very nice suspension system, thanks in part to the choice of an Öhlins® fully-adjustable package:
- Front Suspension – Öhlins® Fully-Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork (43mm) complete with 120mm of travel
- Rear Suspension – Öhlins® Fully-Adjustable Piggyback IFP complete with 120mm of travel
The floating duties are accompanied by dual-disc stoppage courtesy of Brembo®:
- Front Brakes – Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
- Rear Brakes – Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
Rubber is top-tier too, with a Metzeler Sportec M9 RR (120/70ZR17 58W) taking charge of the front wheel and a similar Sportec M9 RR (180/55ZR17 73W) bringing up the rear.
Add in a sweet Akrapovič muffler and adjustable rear-sets / oil cap / radiator cap / bar-end weights courtesy of Gilles Tooling parts, and all that’s left to do is admire that stunning red chassis and the lightweight benefits afforded in choosing an FTR R Carbon as the base model for this limited edition piece of pretty.
FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Software
To top it all off, Indian’s incorporated a 4” round touchscreen display, which is run by RIDE COMMAND and carries the following techy perks:
- Real-time clock
- Ambient air temperature
- Heading
- Audio information display
- Map/navigation
- Bluetooth status (phone and headset)
- Vehicle status (voltage, engine hours, oil change)
- Vehicle info (speed, fuel range, RPM, gear position)
- Current ride data (distance, moving time, stop time, altitude, altitude change)
- Trip meters
- Ride mode selection
- Vehicle trouble code readout
Curious what kinds of Rider Aids are included in the 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan? Apparently, the typical Ride Modes (Rain, Standard, Sport) are joined by Lean-Sensitive ABS, Stability Control, Traction Control, Cruise Control, and Wheelie / rear lift Mitigation.
FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Price
Only 300 of Indian and Roland Sands’ new brainchild will be rolling out to happy customers, each for the price of $18,499 USD (MSRP).
What do you think of the 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan?