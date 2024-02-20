Indian Drops New Limited Edition FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan

Indian Motorcycle and Roland Sands® have just debuted an all-new FTR that reps the happy hooligans on our roads.

Today’s highlighted machine is the rowdy, “run-what-ya-brung” Limited Edition FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan – a machine designed to represent freedom, rogue bravery, and wild abandon, as both Indian’s CEO and Roland Sands are proud to tout:

The term “hooligan” has taken on an entirely new meaning in the world of motorcycles, characterized by a rebellious, fearless attitude that places having fun on a motorcycle above all else, and that’s what this new FTR is all about.” – Aaron Jax, VP, Indian Motorcycle

Far from the full fairing machines you normally see on the racetrack, a Super Hooligan bike has an effortless attitude and a custom aesthetic with an exposed powertrain. When Indian Motorcycle approached us to co-design an Indian FTR for consumers, it was a natural fit, and something we were very excited to be a part of.” – Roland Sands, Founder of Roland Sands Design®

Let’s take a look at the list of goodies and see what Indian Motorcycles and RSD® gave us for componentry, yeah?

A view of the all-new 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Specs

Is a hooligan a hooligan without pushing a boundary or two?

We argue not, which is probably why Indian’s new 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan was designed with a 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-Twin capable of 120hp, with 87 ft-lbs of torque available @ 6,000 rpm.

The above muscle madness is translated through a 491 lb weight rating (dry), with the addition of a 3.4 gallon gas tank to ensure any and all tomfoolery stays fully fuelled for the foreseeable future.

FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Hardware

According to Indian’s recent press release, the new Limited Edition FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan shows off a very nice suspension system, thanks in part to the choice of an Öhlins® fully-adjustable package:

Front Suspension – Öhlins® Fully-Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork (43mm) complete with 120mm of travel

Rear Suspension – Öhlins® Fully-Adjustable Piggyback IFP complete with 120mm of travel

The floating duties are accompanied by dual-disc stoppage courtesy of Brembo®:

Front Brakes – Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper

Rear Brakes – Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper

Rubber is top-tier too, with a Metzeler Sportec M9 RR (120/70ZR17 58W) taking charge of the front wheel and a similar Sportec M9 RR (180/55ZR17 73W) bringing up the rear.

Add in a sweet Akrapovič muffler and adjustable rear-sets / oil cap / radiator cap / bar-end weights courtesy of Gilles Tooling parts, and all that’s left to do is admire that stunning red chassis and the lightweight benefits afforded in choosing an FTR R Carbon as the base model for this limited edition piece of pretty.

FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Software

To top it all off, Indian’s incorporated a 4” round touchscreen display, which is run by RIDE COMMAND and carries the following techy perks:

Real-time clock

Ambient air temperature

Heading

Audio information display

Map/navigation

Bluetooth status (phone and headset)

Vehicle status (voltage, engine hours, oil change)

Vehicle info (speed, fuel range, RPM, gear position)

Current ride data (distance, moving time, stop time, altitude, altitude change)

Trip meters

Ride mode selection

Vehicle trouble code readout

Curious what kinds of Rider Aids are included in the 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan? Apparently, the typical Ride Modes (Rain, Standard, Sport) are joined by Lean-Sensitive ABS, Stability Control, Traction Control, Cruise Control, and Wheelie / rear lift Mitigation.

A view of the all-new 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Price

Only 300 of Indian and Roland Sands’ new brainchild will be rolling out to happy customers, each for the price of $18,499 USD (MSRP).

What do you think of the 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan?