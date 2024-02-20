Become a Member: Get Ad-Free Access to 3,000+ Reviews, Guides, & More
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··3 min read

Indian Drops New Limited Edition FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan

Celebrating the Hooligan Lifestyle

A side view of a motorcycle.
A view of the all-new 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

Indian Motorcycle and Roland Sands® have just debuted an all-new FTR that reps the happy hooligans on our roads. 

Today’s highlighted machine is the rowdy, “run-what-ya-brung” Limited Edition FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan – a machine designed to represent freedom, rogue bravery, and wild abandon, as both Indian’s CEO and Roland Sands are proud to tout:

The term “hooligan” has taken on an entirely new meaning in the world of motorcycles, characterized by a rebellious, fearless attitude that places having fun on a motorcycle above all else, and that’s what this new FTR is all about.” 

– Aaron Jax, VP, Indian Motorcycle

Far from the full fairing machines you normally see on the racetrack, a Super Hooligan bike has an effortless attitude and a custom aesthetic with an exposed powertrain. When Indian Motorcycle approached us to co-design an Indian FTR for consumers, it was a natural fit, and something we were very excited to be a part of.” 

– Roland Sands, Founder of Roland Sands Design®

Let’s take a look at the list of goodies and see what Indian Motorcycles and RSD® gave us for componentry, yeah?

A fist-bumping motorcyclist.
A view of the all-new 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Specs

Is a hooligan a hooligan without pushing a boundary or two? 

We argue not, which is probably why Indian’s new 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan was designed with a 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-Twin capable of 120hp, with 87 ft-lbs of torque available @ 6,000 rpm. 

The above muscle madness is translated through a 491 lb weight rating (dry), with the addition of a 3.4 gallon gas tank to ensure any and all tomfoolery stays fully fuelled for the foreseeable future.

FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Hardware

According to Indian’s recent press release, the new Limited Edition FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan shows off a very nice suspension system, thanks in part to the choice of an Öhlins® fully-adjustable package: 

  • Front Suspension – Öhlins® Fully-Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork (43mm) complete with 120mm of travel
  • Rear Suspension – Öhlins® Fully-Adjustable Piggyback IFP complete with 120mm of travel

The floating duties are accompanied by dual-disc stoppage courtesy of Brembo®: 

  • Front Brakes – Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
  • Rear Brakes – Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper

Rubber is top-tier too, with a Metzeler Sportec M9 RR (120/70ZR17 58W) taking charge of the front wheel and a similar Sportec M9 RR (180/55ZR17 73W) bringing up the rear. 

Add in a sweet Akrapovič muffler and adjustable rear-sets / oil cap / radiator cap / bar-end weights courtesy of Gilles Tooling parts, and all that’s left to do is admire that stunning red chassis and the lightweight benefits afforded in choosing an FTR R Carbon as the base model for this limited edition piece of pretty.

FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Software

To top it all off, Indian’s incorporated a 4” round touchscreen display, which is run by RIDE COMMAND and carries the following techy perks: 

  • Real-time clock
  • Ambient air temperature
  • Heading
  • Audio information display
  • Map/navigation
  • Bluetooth status (phone and headset)
  • Vehicle status (voltage, engine hours, oil change)
  • Vehicle info (speed, fuel range, RPM, gear position)
  • Current ride data (distance, moving time, stop time, altitude, altitude change)
  • Trip meters
  • Ride mode selection
  • Vehicle trouble code readout

Curious what kinds of Rider Aids are included in the 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan? Apparently, the typical Ride Modes (Rain, Standard, Sport) are joined by Lean-Sensitive ABS, Stability Control, Traction Control, Cruise Control, and Wheelie / rear lift Mitigation.

A view of the all-new 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan: Price

Only 300 of Indian and Roland Sands’ new brainchild will be rolling out to happy customers, each for the price of $18,499 USD (MSRP). 

What do you think of the 2024 FTR x RSD® Super Hooligan?

*All media provided by Indian Motorcycles*