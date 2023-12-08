The 2024 Indian Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take On Each Model

For 2024 Indian Motorcycle company has chosen to add a partner and a few new editions to some already killer models. Some other models from the 2023 Indian Motorcycle range have also received minor updates going into 2024, mainly in fairings and color options.

The biggest thing we see is their new introduction to working with 100% to redesign the FTR R Carbon with some premium features that will match the all-new color scheme from 100%.

We also see some big luxury additions to the Pursuit Dark Horse Edition and the new limited edition Challenger Elite. Both come in with new graphics, and some killer revamps on their Powerband audio that bring the noise.

Lastly, Indian Motorcycle has only made limited editions for their FTR x 100% R Carbon and the Challenger Elite, so don’t wait and go check them out.

2024 Indian Scout Models

2024 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

The entry-level model in the vast Indian Scout lineup enters 2024 with minimal additions over last year’s iteration. The motorcycle remains unchanged apart from a new Sunset Red Metallic and Ghost white Metallic color scheme. However, it does have some additional fairing options available.

Available Colors: Black Metallic non-ABS, Black metallic, Sunset Red Metallic, Ghost White Metallic

MSRP: $10,749 USD / $14,850 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Scout Rogue Sixty

The Indian Scout Rogue Sixty remains unchanged for 2024 even in price except for some new color changes and additional fairing options are available now. The Scout Rogue Sixty gives a similar feel to the Scout Rogue but with a smaller, more accessible engine. Standard equipment includes a sport-style seat, mini-ape handlebars, and ABS, with several optional accessories.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Spirit Blue Smoke, Storm Gray

MSRP: $11,249 USD / $13,699 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Scout Sixty

No changes for 2024 except some new color changes and additional fairing options are available now. The Indian Scout is a great intro bike to the brand. If you’re looking for easy movability with an ample V-twin cruiser space, the Indian Scout Sixty is one of the most adaptable motorcycles you can choose.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Stealth Gray

MSRP: $11,749 USD / $14,299 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Scout Bobber

The Indian Scout Bobber has a larger array of color schemes coming into 2024. Nothing has changed from the original specs and colors, but it does share most of its styling and design cues with the Scout Bobber Sixty. Additionally, it has added chrome accents on the engine and a headlight shroud to give it a more streamlined bobber look.

It also features a larger engine, featuring a 1,133cc liquid-cooled V-twin unit paired to a 6-speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheels via a belt drive.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Ruby Smoke, Black Smoke, Springfield Blue Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, Stealth Gray Azure Crystal, Copper Smoke, Indy Red

MSRP: $12,249 USD / $15,499 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Scout Rogue

The Indian Scout Rogue is a larger-engined iteration of the Scout Rogue Sixty. It remains untouched for 2024 but still sports the mini-ape hanger handlebars, a quarter fairing, and distinctive lines and styling like the Scout Rogue Sixty.

All the same, colors are available with the addition of fairing options.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Storm Blue, Sagebrush Smoke, Stealth Gray, Black Azure Crystal, Copper Metallic

MSRP: $12,749 USD / $15,999 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Scout

The original American heritage is still here and will remain untouched in 2024. A cruiser through and through with a classic V-twin featuring long swooping lines, a low-slung seat, and lots of chrome. Even though it remains unchanged for 2, it’s a motorcycle that holds the hearts of many.

The Indian Scout is powered by a 1,133cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin, producing 100 hp and 72 lb-ft of torque. So whether you’re riding around town or cruising down the highway, you can do so comfortably and style.

All original color schemes are still available now with additional fairings.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic / Black Metallic, Black Metallic / Silver Quartz Metallic, Riot Orange Metallic / Black Metallic

MSRP: $13,249 USD / $16,499 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty

The Indian Scout Bobber Twenty takes the Scout Bobber and adds lowered suspension wire-spoke wheels and raised handlebars. There are no changes for 2024 but we will have new options for fairings.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke

MSRP: $13,249 USD / $16,499 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Chief Models

2024 Indian Chief

The 2024 Indian Chief celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first Chief model in 2022 and brought a revised design and reworked engine, all of which have been carried over even for 2024. All the same color schemes are still available with additional fairing options.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic Smoke, Titanium Metallic

MSRP: $15,999 USD / $17,599 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse

The Indian Chief Dark Horse remains unchanged, but we have some excellent features to add. The 2024 editions will have new fairing options and new black detailing. We also see a price increase.

Available Colors: Black Smoke, Springfield Blue, Sunset Red Metallic, Sandstone Smoke

MSRP: $18,499 USD / $20,599 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Chief Bobber

The Chief Bobber is similar to the standard Chief concerning parts and some design cues but with more bobber-style elements. Many of the same will transfer over to the 2024 version. We’ll still have its Thunderstroke 111 engine that produces 108 lb-ft of torque and its well-known low seating and ape handlebars for its prominent Bobber look.

2024 gives a new color scheme in Ghost White to replace the Stryker Red.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Ghost White Metallic

MSRP: $16,499 USD / $19,599 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

No changes for 2024 Chief Bobber Dark Horse, specs-wise, and it still has Indian’s Ride Command infotainment system with stability control and traction control as standard. This Chief Bobber Dark Horse still has the Thundrstroke 111 engine as the original Chief Bobber but now has more fairings and color variations. This edition also had a bit of a price increase, but worth the look.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Storm Gray, Sunset Red Smoke, Copper Metallic Pearl

MSRP: $19,999 USD / $23,099 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Super Chief

For 2024, The Super Chief and Super Chief Limited fall under the manufacturer’s Bagger section. As you’d expect from a bagger, the 2024 Indian Super Chief has been upgraded with a tinted windscreen, but other than that, it remains the same and just as great as the year before.

It has a relaxed feel that still gives a silent killer look to our lineup.

Available Colors: Black Metallic

MSRP: $18,999 USD / $22,599 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Super Chief Limited

The Indian Super Chief Limited has not been updated for 2024. It still has the larger Thunderstroke 116 engine and Indian’s Ride Command system. This edition also has more variations of color fairings. With a slight price increase, this Chief gives power and looks worth it.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Ghost White Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic, Maroon Metallic Pearle

MSRP: $21,999 USD / $25,999 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Springfield Models

2024 Indian Springfield

The 2024 Indian Springfield, part of the manufacturer’s ‘Bagger’ models, receives no changes this year but a slight price increase and different coloring options. It’s still considered one of the more retro-looking models in the lineup. A tried and true styling relevant in any year.

This design has a classic look booming from the golden age of America with chrome handlebars and sweeping lines. Still powering the Indian Springfield is an air-cooled Thunderstroke 111 engine, producing 119 lb-ft of torque.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic / Bronze Pearl Metallic

MSRP: $22,999 USD / $27,699 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Like the standard Indian Springfield, the 2024 Indian Springfield Dark Horse has only a few color upgrades. This Dark Horse sports a more contemporary styling and a slick, edgier blacked-out look compared to the retro-styled Springfield. It keeps its more capable Thunderstorke 116 engine with 126 lb-ft of torque and throaty split exhaust.

Available Colors: Black Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke

MSRP: $25,499 USD / $34,972 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Chieftain Models

2024 Indian Chieftain

For 2023, the Indian Chieftain will still be powered by the air-cooled Thunderstroke 111 engine, producing 119 lb-ft of torque. Its price has increased slightly, but that goes with its new up-to-100-watt speaker system with a dynamic equalizer for compensating wind, engine, or environmental noise.

The Chieftain offers three ride modes — Tour, Standard, and Sport — to let you pick how you want your throttle to respond on the ride. With keyless ignition and locking saddlebags, this bike’s ready for your long weekend.

Available Colors: Black Metallic

MSRP: $23,999 USD / $32,915 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

The Chieftain Dark Horse receives no notable updates other than the original Chieftains for 2024. Like most other ‘Dark Horse’ iterations in the Indian motorcycle portfolio, the Chieftain Dark Horse brings a more powerful engine and a blacked-out finish with “infotainment” tech additions on the panel. A new Dark Horse edition includes IMC’s Powerband Audio system for an added cost, and all CHeiftains now have hard lowers.

This year’s model has a price increase with new color graphics.

Available Colors: Black Smoke, Ghost white Metallic Smoke with graphics, Granite Gray, Sunset Red, Sagebrush Smoke, Sandstone Smoke, Stealth Gray Azure

MSRP: $29,999 USD / $41,144 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Chieftain Limited

The Chieftain Limited is mainly similar to the Chieftain Dark Horse and remains that way for 2024. It still has the same Thunderstroke 116 unit, with the engine and exhaust pipes receiving a full-chrome treatment, not a blacked-out look. However, the infotainment system is on a 7-inch display.

Like the other Chieftain models, Chieftain Limited gets a price increase with a new fairing option, Maroon Metallic, optional Powerband Audio, and hard lowers for 2023.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic with Graphics, Spirit Blue Metallic

MSRP: $28,999 USD / $35,999 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Chieftain Elite

With only 175 made, the 2024 Chieftain Elite is the most premium of all the Chieftain models. While it shares many similarities with the 2024 Indian Chieftain Limited, it adds some features that make it the most equipped Chieftain model with the best features and the biggest 116 V-twin engine.

The 2024 Chieftain Elite is a limited-edition motorcycle. It will come with a price increase but will feel worth it in features like its 8-speaker Powerband Audio system that pairs with the RIDE COMMAND digital system to give a dynamic music experience.

Available Colors: Super Graphite Smoke / Black Smoke with Shadow Bronze Accents

MSRP: $32,999 USD / $40,499 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Challenger Models

2024 Indian Challenger

The 2024 Indian Challenger remains unchanged except for the price from what was available last year. Powering the Indian Challenger is the brand’s 1,768cc liquid-cooling PowerPlus V-twin engine that makes 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque and a hydraulically adjustable Fox rear shock.

Other impressive features include 18+ gallon weatherproof bags, rear cylinder deactivation for slow-moving traffic, and three ride modes–Rain, standard or sport.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Titanium Smoke

MSRP: $26,499 USD / $23,6343 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Challenger Dark Horse

The Indian Challenger Dark Horse gets a new Spirit Blue and Sunset Red Smoke colorway for 2024, along with the optional accessories for Powerband Audio saddlebags and hard lowers. The Challenger Dark Horse brings the regular bike a sinister, blacked-out look to the regular bike. The suspension, engine, exhaust pipes, and wheels are finished in black with a 7-inch touchscreen monitor.

These slight new additions will also come with a price increase.

Available Colors: Black Smoke, Spirit Blue Smoke, Sunset Red Smoke

MSRP: $29,999 USD / $41,144 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Challenger Limited

There are not a lot of changes for the 2024 Indian Motorcycle Challenger Limited. It still has a smooth ride, comfortable seat, confidence-inspiring frame and handling, and the PowerPlus V-twin liquid-cooled engine. Its luxury cruising additions are still there, with standard grip heaters and a saddle heater to keep you comfortable.

2024 models will have hard lowers and the option to have Powerband Audio. This year has a slight price increase.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic / Black Metallic

MSRP: $28,999 USD / $39,772 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Challenger Elite

The Indian Challenger Elite is a new unveil for 2024. Promising to be the ultimate American Bagger, this model still has steam coming off it. Only 325 units of this motorcycle will be made available worldwide, making it the perfect addition for any collector or new enthusiast to the ride. The 2024 Indian Challenger Elite is available in just one color scheme — Charcoal Candy with acid detailing and IMC red pinstripes. A graphic to seal the deal as an early Christmas present.

For its price increase, it features three ride modes, an electronically adjustable rear suspension, Smart Lean Technology, an adaptive LED headlight, an adjustable windscreen, heated grips, and adjustable rear suspension. It also has a new up to 800-watt Powerband Audio system with LED backing and saddlebag lights.

Available Colors: Charcoal Candy

MSRP: $38,499 USD / $52,801 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Roadmaster Models

2024 Indian Roadmaster

The Indian Roadmaster receives some minor updates in exchange for a price increase for 2024. It still sports an air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine at its heart, producing 126 lb-ft of torque. It also has 36+ gallons of storage space in its weather proof saddle bags that now have Powerband Audio with up to 800 watts of rock. This bike does make it feel like you’re king of the road.

You can travel leisurely and comfortably with a bike made for the journey with hard lower fairings and adjustable vents for optimized airflow.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic/ Silver Quartz Metallic, Black Metallic/ Titanium Metallic

MSRP: $34,499 USD / $47,315 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

Apart from the additions included in the original 2024 Roadmaster, the Dark Horse edition receives no other updates for 2024. The 2024 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse sports a blacked-out look, updated bar end mirrors, and a new color fairing with Maroon Metallic.

You will also get the option of heated seats and grips, which come as standard fitment, Powerband Audio, and hard lowers to keep you looking cool and stay comfortable for long-distance tourers.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic

MSRP: $33,749 USD / $46,287 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Roadmaster Limited

There is nothing new for 2024 besides the updates already available on the original 2024 Roadmaster. The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited has a price increase but still sports its rumbling Thunderstroke 116 engine with chrome elements. It gives you an easy life with its 7-inch touchscreen RIDE COMMAND screen with live updates.

With 36+ gallon saddlebags, heated and cooled seating, optimized airflow, and the option for Powerband Audio, this motorcycle was made to cross countries and spend days on the road.

Available Colors: Black Azure Crystal, Spirit Blue Metallic

MSRP: $32,999 USD / $45,258 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Pursuit Models

2024 Indian Pursuit Limited

The 2024 Indian Pursuit receives some upgrades to the new year but still stays true to its mega stature. It’s mainly similar to the Challenger models but features the PowerPlus engine with 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque, propelling the humongous machine. This year, it offers striking new colorways with Sunset Red, Spirit Blue, and Titanium Black Metallic graphics.

This luxury touring model still has an electronically adjustable windscreen, a large RIDE COMMAND monitor with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, and high-output speakers delivering 200 watts in the fairing and trunk.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic, Sunset Red Metallic, Titanium/ Black Metallic

MSRP: $35,749 USD / $49,030 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

The 2024 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse comes with a slight price increase, hard lowers and new colorways. The Indian Pursuit Dark Horse offers all the standard motorcycle has but gets a blacked-out finish on the engine, exhaust pipes, crash guards, mirrors, and select other components. This model has an aggressive V-twin engine and an option to upgrade to the Powerband Audio system, giving up to 800 watts of an elite listening experience.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Springfield Blue, Stealth Gray

MSRP: $35,999 USD / $49,373 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian FTR Models

2024 Indian FTR

All the Indian FTR models receive multiple new color schemes for 2024 based on separate models. As for the original FTR, we only see the coloring switching to Indy Red and black everything else remains just as impressive as last year

Available Colors: Indy Red / Black

MSRP: $13,499 USD / $16,699 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian FTR Rally

The 2024 Indian FTR Rally received no updates. It’s also been made available in a new Black Smoke paint scheme. The Indian FTR Rally shares much in common with the base model but gets a 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, giving it slightly more offroad prowess.

Available Colors: Black Smoke

MSRP: $14,499 USD / $19,885 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian FTR Sport

The Indian FTR Sport for 2024 The FTR Sport stays true to its name and keeps most of the same features into the new year. We like to see that there are still three ride modes — Sport, Standard, and Rain — you can select from, each altering performance and throttle response.

The 2024 Indian FTR Sport still gets Lean Angle Sensitive Stability Control and ABS standard with a 4-inch touchscreen to let you see and control the ride. This sports edition now comes in new Storm Gray/ Red and Granite Gray/ Blue with a bonus price decrease.

Available Colors: Storm Gray/ Red, Granite Gray/ Blue

MSRP: $15,749 USD / $21,599 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian FTR R Carbon

Like the 2024 FTR Sport, the 2024 FTR R Carbon gets the updated four-inch touchscreen display powered by Ride Command to give you loads of infotainment to pick from. It also has several carbon components to provide its signature look, a premium seat, and a fully adjustable Öhlins suspension at either end.

Its 17-inch wheels with Metzeler Sportec rubber were made to slap onto the tarmac and carve the best canyons. This year, this bike exudes a racing aesthetic with its new Carbon Fiber color scheme.

Available Colors: Carbon Fiber

MSRP: $17,249 USD / $23,657 CAD

More @ Indian Motorcycle

2024 Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon

The highlight of new Indian Motorcycle editions is the 2024 Collaboration with 100% to bring us the 2024 FTR x 100% R Carbon. A one-of-a-kind Blue Candy carbon dressed 120 HP V-twin engine with a black finished Titanium Akrapovic exhaust. This FTR is celebrating Indian’s 123-year history with a bike built with winning in mind.

This model is here to give you 100% and all the trimmings with gloss-painted finishes and Gilles Tooling craftsmanship in the details. With only 400 made, we’re ready to cheat with this treat.

Available Colors: Blue Candy Carbon